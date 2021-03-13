India vs England 2021: Jaffer and Vaughan engage in Twitter banter

It all started with Vaughan calling Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians a better T20 team than the senior national side despite only a few points separating Eoin Morgan's World No. 1 and Virat Kohli's No. 2 sides.

"The @mipaltan are a better T20 team than @BCCI!!! #JustSaying," Vaughan tweeted from his official handle.

Jaffer did not let Vaughan go away as he replied with a cheeky response.

"Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael," Jaffer' tweeted in reference to the players who were born in other countries before representing England.

Jaffer's cryptic tweet was in reference to the England T20 side which has among others, skipper, Eoin Morgan, who had represented Ireland before leading England to the World Cup title in 2019,

The likes of Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes too were were not born in England.

Archer played a stellar role in giving England a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series with his hostile spell of fast bowling.

After suffering a humiliating loss in the opening match, the Kohli-led Men in Blue will be looking to bounce back in the second T20 on Sunday.

Rohit will not be playing though as he has been rested for the first two T20s.

Shreyas Iyer was the lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal batting performance by the hosts who were restricted to a paltry 124.

The visitors comfortable chased down the target with more than four overs to spare.

The five-match T20 series will be followed by three One-day Internationals.