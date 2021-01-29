India vs England 2021: Rory Burns expects seamer friendly tracks

The 30-year-old also said one should not put too much pressure on their spin duo of off-break bowler Dom Bess and slow left-arm orthodox Jack Leach, who will be up against a formidable Indian batting line-up.

"Honestly, I don't think you need to put too much expectation on them. They'll go about their business and they have bowled in Sri Lanka to get into the groove which is important and its about switching their skills on to Indian surfaces.

"I think they have both been here before on different tours with the Indian Lions, so they've experience of playing here," Burns said during a virtual media conference .

"But you don't want to put too much expectation on them without knowing about the surfaces going to be and with Indian seam attack, it might be slightly seamer friendly, there is a Day/Night Test, so yeah it could be a bit different," added Burns.

The left-handed opener agreed that preparing for an unconventional bowler like Bumrah is an onerous task.

"He's quite hard man to prepare for, isn't he? He's obviously unique in terms of how he comes and bowls. We'll just be working on those angles, try to work our way on seam and swing and those sort of things and try to replicate that as best as we can," said Burns.

Burns skipped the Sri Lanka series, having opted for a paternity break and the only reference point of preparation for him is India's recent Test series against England.

Sri Lanka vs England Test Series 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Records

"Homework? No, I've watched the India-Australia series, saw the most recent. No, I have played with a few other guys before, not in that respect, but I've played with them," he said.

A three-day practice is all England team would get after a five-day hard quarantine and Burns, who has been shadow batting in his hotel room in front of the mirror, accepts that the situation in a post-COVID world is challenging.

"Yes, it is obviously challenge, isn't it? You know that isn't much we can do about that schedule, it's what is placed in front of yourself and you waste time thinking about that and it isn't going to be beneficial," he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)