India Vs England, 2nd ODI, Highlights: Clinical England crush lacklustre India, level series 1-1

London, July 14: India's famed batting line-up faltered in a competitive chase after Joe Root returned to form with a classy century to guide England to a series-levelling 86-run win in the second ODI of the three-match rubber at Lord's here on Saturday (July 14).

By virtue of this win, England have levelled the series 1-1 after India had won the first ODI by eight wickets at Nottingham. The series-deciding final ODI will be played at Leeds on July 17.

Dhoni completes 10000 ODI Runs

England captain Eoin Morgan was bang on target with the toss as he decided to bat first after winning the toss on a wicket that slowed down as time passed by. Root responded to his captain's call and returned to form with a classy 113 off 166 balls, his 12th century of career, to steer England to a competitive 322 for seven.

He was ably supported by skipper Morgan (53 off 51 balls) and all-rounder David Willey (50 no off 31 balls). Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/68) was again the most successful bowler while Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya picked up a wicket apiece. But India never got going while chasing the target.

India cannot be happy with that chase ... almost as if they decided to have an afternoon middle practice after around 30 overs ... for such a formidable Batting line up that can’t be right ... #ENGvIND #Lords — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 14, 2018

Barring an 80-run fourth wicket stand between skipper Virat Kohli (45) and Suresh Raina (46), all other batsmen struggled as the visitors were bundled out for 236. Rohit Sharma (15) and Shikhar Dhawan (36) shared 49 runs for the opening stand before both perished in successive overs to put India on the back foot.

KL Rahul too failed to get going, departing for a duck edging his second delivery to Jos Buttler behind the stumps off Plunkett's bowling in the 11th over. Thereafter, Kohli and Raina raised visions of a victory, stitching 80 runs for the fourth wicket but that was not to be as both perished in quick succession to hurt India's cause.

First time in seven years that India have failed to hit a six when batting full 50 overs in an ODI. Last time it was against Pakistan in the semi-final at Mohali. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 14, 2018

While Kohli was adjudged LBW to Moeen Ali, Raina was cleaned up by leg-spinner Adil Rashid few overs later. From there on, it was a difficult task for the rest of batsmen and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni (37) too struggled to rotate the strike scoring his runs off 59 balls.

Dhoni's innings was a struggle from the word go as he tried to rebuild the chase in the company of Hardik Pandya (21) and the tail which never materialised. Plunkett picked up four wicket for England giving away 46 runs, while Willey (2/48) and Rashid (2/38) shared four wickets between them.

Dhoni getting booed at Lord's for a 59-ball 37 at the same venue where Sunil Gavaskar scored an unbeaten 36 off 174-balls in a run chase. #ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 14, 2018

Earlier, Jason Roy (40) and Jonny Bairstow (38) provided a quick start to England's innings as they put on 69 for the opening wicket off 62 balls. Umesh (1/63) and Siddarth Kaul found some swing with the new ball, but failed to provide early breakthroughs.

As the openers started to play more shots and boundaries flowed, India brought on Hardik Pandya (1/70) into the attack in only the fifth over.

MS Dhoni completed his 10000 runs in one-day internationals today and he is the ONLY ONE to reach this mark with 50+ average, but don't think he would like to remember this innings at all.#INDvENG #ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 14, 2018

The move didn't yield any result as the all-rounder was taken for 21 runs in his first two-over spell. Chahal (1/43) was then introduced into the attack in the ninth over, followed by Kuldeep two overs later and the latter struck with his second ball in the 11th over.

‘Kuldeep’the nemesis of England arrives ! #INDvENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 14, 2018

Kuldeep bowled Bairstow as the batsman went for a sweep and the ball hit the stumps after ricocheting off his pads. England were then reduced to 86 for 2 as Kuldeep picked up his second wicket in 12 balls as Roy was caught in the deep trying to clear the fence.

This total lack of intent from a side that aspires to be number one side in all three formats of the game is simply baffling.#INDvENG #ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 14, 2018

It was an unnecessary shot, much like his reverse sweep at Trent Bridge, which had triggered a collapse. But this time, Root and Morgan countered Kuldeep's threat in the middle overs with some sensible shot selection.

They rotated the strike and looked to pick up the odd boundary in between. In doing so they added 103 runs off 99 balls for the third wicket which put England back in contention for a 300-plus score. After the initial setbacks, the hosts crossed 150 in the 25th over.

Strong performance from England cricket today ... good comeback .. seem to be getting the hang of wrist spinners — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) July 14, 2018

Morgan scored his 38th ODI half-century off 49 balls, while Root reached his fifty off 56 balls. But Kuldeep came back into the attack as the visitors searched for a wicket and duly delivered when Morgan was holed out in the deep of a full toss.

Even as 200 came up in the 33rd over, England slumped from 189 for 2 to 203 for 4 in the 34th over. Umesh and Pandya provided a double blow in the form of Ben Stokes (5) and in-form Jos Buttler (4), both of whom were caught behind the wicket by Dhoni, who became the fourth wicketkeeper to complete 300 ODI catches after Adam Gilchrist (417), Mark Boucher (403) and Kumar Sangakkara (402).

Yup. I don’t understand what India have been playing at here. Very odd. https://t.co/DIn92GU4hX — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) July 14, 2018

Chahal bowled a tight seven-over spell in this passage of play as England lost 3 wickets for 40 runs in the penultimate 10 overs. Moeen Ali (13) tried to break the shackles, but only managed to hole out off Chahal in the 42nd over with Rohit taking a fine catch.

Willey then joined Root in the middle and together they turned the tables, scoring 82 runs in the last eight overs to propel their score.

As it happened:

100 comes up for England in the 16th over itself. Morgan smashed three boundaries off Umesh. 13 came from that over.

Second Wicket! Kuldeep gets another breakthrough and Jason Roy departs for 40. He pulled the wrist-spinner for a maximum but found Umesh Yadav near boundary ropes. England are two down.

This lad is an absolute handful. Although that was quite unlucky for Bairstow. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) July 14, 2018

Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced in the 11th over and he immediately gets the breakthrough on the second ball. Bairstow (38) tried to slog sweep the chinaman, misses it completely and the ball hits the stumps. England: 69/1 after 11.2 overs.

Eoin Morgan elected to bat first for t"> Eoin Morgan elected to bat first for the first time in 10 ODIs where he won the toss.

The last time he decided to bat first was in the 2016 Nottingham ODI against Pakistan (Scored 444/3). #ENGvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) Eoin Morgan elected to bat first for the first time in 10 ODIs where he won the toss.

The last time he decided to bat first was in the 2016 Nottingham ODI against Pakistan (Scored 444/3). #ENGvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 14, 2018 Eoin Morgan elected to bat first for the first time in 10 ODIs where he won..."> — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 14, 2018 ">

England have once again got off to a solid start in the powerplay. Roy and Bairstow are looking dangerous like the previous ODI.

6,0,4,4,1,1! 16 runs came from that over bowled by Hardik Pandya and England reach 49 after 7 overs. Jonny Bairstow is looking in dangerous form.

After 6 overs, England have reached 32 without any loss. Three bowlers have been introduced by skipper Virat Kohli so far but they haven't got any breakthroughs. Bairstow and Roy are taking their time to settle down to play a big knock.

Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have opened the English innings and they are batting just like the previous game. England are off to a positive start with the new ball against pacers Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

India skipper Virat Kohli said he would have opted to chase had he won the toss. So, it's a win-win situation for both the teams.

So, England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and has elected to bat first. They are playing with an unchanged side.

India will be searching for their 37th ODI victory in England and Wales; outside India, only in Sri Lanka (43) have they managed more wins in the format. India have now won eight of their last nine ODIs, including their last three on the bounce and have also won their last seven in a row when batting second and chasing a target.

England have won their last seven multi-game bilateral ODI series on the bounce; however, in only one of those series did they lose the opening fixture. India have lost only one of their last six ODIs played at Lord’s, picking up four wins (three against England) and a tie in that time.

Kuldeep Yadav took career-best figures of 6/25 in the first ODI of this series, and has now taken four or more scalps in three of his last five ODIs overall.

Jonny Bairstow has posted scores of 72* and 51 in his only two previous ODI innings at Lord’s, leaving him with a batting average of 123.00 at the venue - the best of any England player.