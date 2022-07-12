India vs England, 2nd ODI: London Lord's Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1. India, England ODI record at Lord’s
India have played 8 matches at this venue winning 4 of them and losing 3 with one match ended up as abandoned. On the other hand, England played 56 ODIs at Lord’s and won 25 but have lost 27 matches. Their 4 matches ended while producing no results.
2. London Weather Forecast
London weather often remains capricious but on July 14 (Thursday), the temperature is predicted to remain at a pleasant 25 degrees. There are zero per cent of rain on the match day with a 25 per cent cloud cover, ensuring a moderate temperature as the previous day the temperature touches 30 degrees, fairly high by London standards.
3. Lord’s pitch report
The Lord’s pitch often has smattering of grass on it making the pitch a lively one. However, the pace and bounce here is more consistent in nature than disconcerting, and it will encourage batsmen to stay on course. On the other side, bowlers, especially the quick ones, will be eager to stamp their authority using the bounce and swing on offer here.
4 Lord’s stadium details
Capacity: 30000
Established: 1814
Owned by: Marleybone Cricket Club
Host County: Middlesex
Boundary length: Square boundaries: 59.4 x 82.29M
Straight boundaries: 64x82.29M.
Average ODI score: 240
5 Lord’s stadium ODI Stats
Highest total: 334/4, England
Highest Total: India: 326/8
Lowest total: 107 all out, South Africa
Lowest total: India: 132/3
Most runs: Marcus Trescothick: 595
Most runs: India: Sourav Ganguly: 208
Most 100s: Marcus Trescothick: 3
Highest individual score: Viv Richards: 138
Highest individual score: India: S Ganguly: 90
Most wickets: Darren Gough: 27
Best bowling: Shaheen Afridi: 6/35
Best bowling: India: M Amarnath: 3/12
Most catches: James Anderson: 8
Highest partnership: A Strauss / A Flintoff: 226
Highest partnership: India: S Raina / MS Dhoni: 169