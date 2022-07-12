India vs England, 2nd ODI: London Lord's Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

It started from 1983 World Cup win under Kapil Dev, and two decades later the Men in Blue scripted that famous win in the NatWest Trophy final.

Another chapter will be added to that rich tradition when India enter Lord’s in the second ODI with a chance to win the series after having beaten England at the Oval, a few miles away from this venue, on Tuesday (July 12)

So, munch this piece ahead of India vs England 2nd ODI contains details such as their one-day record at Lord’s, ODI stats at Lord’s, the pitch report at Lord’s and the London weather forecast etc.

1. India, England ODI record at Lord’s India have played 8 matches at this venue winning 4 of them and losing 3 with one match ended up as abandoned. On the other hand, England played 56 ODIs at Lord’s and won 25 but have lost 27 matches. Their 4 matches ended while producing no results. 2. London Weather Forecast London weather often remains capricious but on July 14 (Thursday), the temperature is predicted to remain at a pleasant 25 degrees. There are zero per cent of rain on the match day with a 25 per cent cloud cover, ensuring a moderate temperature as the previous day the temperature touches 30 degrees, fairly high by London standards. 3. Lord’s pitch report The Lord’s pitch often has smattering of grass on it making the pitch a lively one. However, the pace and bounce here is more consistent in nature than disconcerting, and it will encourage batsmen to stay on course. On the other side, bowlers, especially the quick ones, will be eager to stamp their authority using the bounce and swing on offer here. 4 Lord’s stadium details Capacity: 30000 Established: 1814 Owned by: Marleybone Cricket Club Host County: Middlesex Boundary length: Square boundaries: 59.4 x 82.29M Straight boundaries: 64x82.29M. Average ODI score: 240 5 Lord’s stadium ODI Stats Highest total: 334/4, England Highest Total: India: 326/8 Lowest total: 107 all out, South Africa Lowest total: India: 132/3 Most runs: Marcus Trescothick: 595 Most runs: India: Sourav Ganguly: 208 Most 100s: Marcus Trescothick: 3 Highest individual score: Viv Richards: 138 Highest individual score: India: S Ganguly: 90 Most wickets: Darren Gough: 27 Best bowling: Shaheen Afridi: 6/35 Best bowling: India: M Amarnath: 3/12 Most catches: James Anderson: 8 Highest partnership: A Strauss / A Flintoff: 226 Highest partnership: India: S Raina / MS Dhoni: 169