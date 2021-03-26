India vs England, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli achieves this big milestone, equals Ricky Ponting

Kohli is only the second batsman to cross the 10,000-run mark in that position after former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Ponting sits atop the list of runs at number 3 in ODIs, having amassed 12,662 runs from 330 innings. The Indian skipper crossed the 10,000-mark playing just his 190th innings.

The third batsman on the list is former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 9,747 runs from 238 innings, followed by South Africa's Jacques Kallis (7,774).

Coming back to the match, Kohli and KL Rahul's brilliant century partnership revived India's innings after opener Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma failed to score big.

After the completion of 26 overs, India's score had read 121/2, with Kohli and Rahul playing on 47 and 42 respectively. India is leading the three-match ODI series against England. India had won the first ODI by 66 runs. A victory in this game will seal the series for the hosts, meaning it is a must-win game for the visitors if they are to keep their hopes alive.

However, Kohli departed soon after reaching the landmark. The Indian captain tried to cut England leggie Adil Rashid but a thick outside edge carried the ball to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and ended his innings. In the first ODI too, Kohli wad dismissed after scoring a fifty.

It means that Kohli's last ODI century was against West Indies in August 2019 at Port of Spain. His last international hundred was against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens during India's inaugural Day-Night Test. Currently, Kohli has 43 ODIs tons and require 6 more to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 centuries.