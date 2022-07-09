India vs England, 2nd T20I: Match Report -- Rohit's men stroll past England by 49 runs

Once India made 170 for 8, everyone thought it was a below par total, also considering the batting might of England.

But India bowled with venom and purpose as England were bowled out with plenty to spare for 121.

1

51780

The third T20I, which is now of mere academic purpose will be played on Sunday (July 10) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star of India's batting with a power-packed 46 off 29 balls that drove the team to a healthy total.

While in the bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was India's real star plucking crucial wickets including that of England's skipper Jos Buttler. From that moment England could not stage a comeback.

The tourists played with the aggression of a team sensing their chance to claim an unassailable lead in the three-match series, captain Rohit Sharma (31) and Rishabh Pant (26) putting on 49 in under five overs for the opening wicket.

Rohit was removed by 34-year-old debutant Richard Gleeson as Buttler took a stunning diving catch, and the Lancashire bowler then claimed a memorable double-wicket maiden by dismissing Virat Kohli and Pant in successive deliveries.

Hardik Pandya denied Gleeson a hat-trick but he was one of four batters to fall to the excellent Chris Jordan, Hardik departing in the subsequent delivery after Jordan had removed Suryakumar Yadav in a superb 11th over.

India were wobbling on 89-5 at that stage but Ravindra Jadeja counter-attacked with an unbeaten 46 in 29 deliveries to give them something to defend.

They took the task of doing so immediately, Jason Roy edging Bhuvneshwar Kumar behind for a first-ball duck before Buttler was given out to the same bowler on review for just four.

Liam Livingstone (15) also departed cheaply at the hands of Jasprit Bumrah, England continuing to lose wickets in an innings that lacked impetus until Moeen Ali (35 off 21) offered some.

His exit, and those of Jordan and Gleeson, left David Willey (33 not out) protecting the final wicket, which fell when Harshal Patel uprooted Matt Parkinson's stumps.

Bhuvi gets Buttler (again), and then some

Bhuvneshwar dismissed Buttler for a duck in the first game at Southampton and he proved a thorn in the dangerous skipper's side again, the seamer the pick of the bowlers as his 3-15 turned the match firmly in India's favour.

Rohit's streak continues

Rohit has now captained India's T20I side to victory in 14 successive matches. His run of 13 was already a record and with India claiming back-to-back emphatic victories over one of the world's best white-ball sides, they look in excellent shape for the T20 World Cup later in the year.

(With OPTA Inputs)