India vs England, 2nd T20I: India saunter to 170 for 8 at Edgbaston

England will be eyeing a series levelling win after losing the first match at Southampton by a big margin. On the other hand, India will be eager to clinch the T20I series with another win at Birmingham that will go some distance in comforting them after a crushing defeat in the 5th Test against England at the same venue.

So, here we are offering you the pre-match fare -- toss update, playing 11 info, pitch report and captains' comments ahead of the India vs England 2nd T20I.

1 Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk / captain), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.

2 Captains' Comments

Rohit Sharma, India Captain: "We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, it has been used before for the Blast game. We just need to adjust quickly and adapt our game. We have four changes.

"Kohli, Jadeja, Bumrah are back, and we have one more change. These guys are one of the best teams in the world, so we want to challenge ourselves. We want to back our game in Southampton. We want to be fearless, but we need to play according to the situation. We know there will be some failures along the way."

Jos Buttler, England captain: "We are going to bowl first. Willey and Gleeson come in for Topley and Mills. Excited for him (Gleeson) to make his debut today. It's a great chance to bounce back, expect us to come back harder today. It's a fantastic ground, India get a great support here as well."