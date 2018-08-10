Cricket

India Vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Tourists bundled out for 107; Anderson grabs a fifer

London, Aug 10: England captain Joe Root's decision to bowl first after winning the toss paid off well as their pace battery, led by James Anderson, restricted a stuttering Indian batting line-up to 107 in 35.2 overs on day two of the Lord's Test here on Friday (August 10).

India's famed batting line-up once again crumbled like a castle of cards in front of a quality English pace attack from Anderson (5/20), who returned with the honour of completing his sixth five-wicket haul in an innings at Lord's and 26th overall in the longer format of the game.

Anderson's fiery spell rattled the Indian top order which failed to offer any resistance with the bat. The right-arm seamer also completed 99 wickets on this venue and lit up a rather gloomy day that was disrupted by frequent rain interruptions after the toss.

Anderson was brilliantly assisted by Chris Woakes (2/19) on a pitch that favoured the pace bowling from the word go. Stuart Broad (1/37), Sam Curran (1/26) were the other bowlers used by skipper Joe Root as he didn't take the services of his spinner Adil Rashid.

As far as India's batting is concerned it was yet another disappointing show from the top-order which never really lives up to the hype in overseas conditions. The tourists were bamboozled by swing once again and they now face a major battle to avoid going 2-0 down in the five-match series after suffering defeat in the opener at Edgbaston last week.

Anderson struck with the fifth ball when Murali Vijay lost his off stump to a beauty which moved away late, while KL Rahul also fell to England's leading Test wicket-taker, edging through to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Pujara, named in the side along with Kuldeep Yadav as Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav missed out, hung around before a terrible mix-up with skipper Kohli, who set off for a quick single before hesitating, leading to both batsmen at one stage heading towards the same end.

Ollie Pope was left with the simple task of whipping the bails off with Pujara stranded and, after a further break for bad weather, Woakes dampened India's spirits further when the action resumed, getting Kohli (23) caught by Jos Buttler at second slip.

Kohli had offered a chance by edging the previous ball past Buttler and there was a sense of deja vu when Hardik Pandya flashed a drive past England's new vice-captain, but he held on from the next delivery after the excellent Woakes found the edge once again.

Sam Curran got in on the act by bowling Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane fell to the relentless Anderson, who added another wicket to his tally in the final over after Stuart Broad dismissed leading scorer Ravichandran Ashwin for 29 on a gloomy day for the top-ranked Test side.

The remaining three days will see 96 overs each to make up for the lost time due to incessant rain on opening day and it almost ate up more than 50 per cent of the play on day two. However, there is more rain forecast for this weekend and as such this match could see routine rain breaks.

As it Happened:

12:02 am

India just couldn't handle him these conditions. Anderson was well-supported by Chris Woakes who got the key wicket of Virat Kohli. England's catching was suspect again but they simply got so many opportunities they were able to hang onto enough. That's it for day two, England will hope the sun comes out tomorrow and conditions get better for batting.

12:02 am

Sehwag questions Indian batsmen's character.

11:52 pm

Wicket! And it's all over! James Anderson gets the honours at Lord's as he completes a fifer and helps England bundle India for 107 in 35.2 overs in their first innings.

11:47 pm

100 up for India! Mohammed Shami's back-to-back mistimed shots take the visitors to 107/9 in 35 overs.

11:44 pm

Wicket! Ravi Ashwin departs for 29 as he's trapped in front by Stuart Broad. India 96/9 after 34.3 overs.

11:39 pm

8th Indian Wicket perishes. 1st LBW dismissal of the day. Kuldeep Yadav is trapped in front for naught by James Anderson. Fourth Wicket for him. India - 96/8 after 34 overs.

11:24 pm

Another three-for for James Anderson.

11:23 pm

Wicket! Ajinkya Rahane too departs as he edges James Anderson to be caught at slip by Cook for 18. India lose their seventh wicket for 84 within 30 overs. 100 seems unlikely from this stage.

11:12 pm

Irfan Pathan praises Sam Curran!

11:07 pm

Pun Intended!

11:05 pm

Hardik Pandya: 1st innings outside Asia: 93 off 95 balls. Next eight innings: 90 off 201 balls.

10:59 pm

Wicket! Well, well, well... Sam Curran too joins the party as he cleans up Dinesh Karthik for 1. From 49/3 they have been reduced to 65/6.

10:51 pm

Wicket! Hardik Pandya (11) came in to bat at No.6 and his stay didn't last long. He's caught at slip cordon by Joe Root after getting dropped twice. Chris Woakes is on fire as he gets two quick wickets and half of the Indian side is back into the pavilion. India: 61/5.

10:48 pm

Kohli showed resilience against Anderson.

10:43 pm

This is how Woakes set Kohli up as he tormented the Indian skipper from the moment he was introduced into the attack.

10:40 pm

Big Wicket! Finally the Chris Woakes' discipline pays off as he gets the Indian captain for 23. Virat Kohli was edging and nicking Woakes for quite some time and pays the price. Jos Buttler catches him at slip and India are 4 down for 49.

10:19 pm

Another milestone year for King Kohli!

10:18 pm

India have reached 36/3 after 17 overs and England captain Joe Root has now made the first bowling change. Chris Woakes has been brought into the attack.

09:59 pm

Dropped! Ajinkya Rahane has been dropped by Joe Root at 4th slip by Joe Root. Rahane gets a life at 5. India: 30/3 after 13 overs.

09:40 pm

England have installed 6 fielders at slip cordon as they know one more wicket would end India's backbone in this innings.

09:39 pm

Match Resumes! Ajinkya Rahane comes into bat and takes the strike against an in-form Anderson. Kohli will join him at the non-striker's end.

09:08 pm

Rain has stopped and the sun is out. The groundsmen are busy clearing the water from the ground. However, it still remains to be seen if the play will resume.

08:00 pm

Meanwhile, a little sarcasm as rain continues to frustrate.

08:00 pm

The match was supposed to start at 8 PM but the clouds are back again and it has started raining again.

06:29 pm

Bishan Singh Bedi on India's top-order collapse.

06:28 pm

Pat Symcox feels bad for India's dressing room.

06:27 pm

Not the best of figures for Pujara.

06:25 pm

Oh no.... The constant rain interruption and delay has done the trick for England as Cheteshwar Pujara gets run out for 1. He paid for responding to Kohli's call from non-striker's end but was sent midway as a result he ended up nowhere and English fielder Ollie Pope dislodges the bail quite comfortably.

06:11 pm

Match resumes! Pujara and Kohli are back into the middle and they will be tested by the English pacers again.

05:55 pm

Update! Rain has stopped and the match will resume at 6:10 PM.

05:24 pm

Covers are back.

05:15 pm

It has started raining at Lord's again just when preparations were being made to resume play. Early lunch has been taken at Lord's.

05:11 pm

Update! Rain has stopped and the match will resume from 5:15 PM. The first session has been extended to 6:15 PM. So the lunch will be now be taken at 6:15 PM in the game isn't interrupted further.

04:31 pm

Rahul-Vijay never stitched a fifty-plus opening stand for India outside India. There opening partnership away from home so far has been: 3, 0, 48, 4, 3, 28, 11, 7 & 34 (Avg 15.33).

04:25 pm

The ball on which Rahul was dismissed by Anderson was only the second delivery he played against the English pacer. Of Anderson's 21 deliveries, Vijay faced 5, Pujara 12, KL Rahul 2, Kohli* 2.

04:19 pm

KL Rahul's figures outside Asia in 2018: 4, 16, 0, 4, 10, 13, 8. 55 runs at an average of 7.9 in 7 Test innings.

04:16 pm

That peach of a delivery from Jimmy!

04:08 pm

Rain is back! India are 11/2 in 6.3 overs against England. The teams are heading back into the pavilion and the fielding side's morale must be quite high at this break.

04:07 pm

So the Indian skipper is into the middle inside 10 overs. It is going to be a challenging innings for Virat Kohli as Anderson is working his magic with the new ball and two Indian batsmen have surrendered against him.

04:05 pm

Wicket! KL Rahul feathers the ball moving away from him and pays the price. He was given an opportunity to open the innings for India but could hardly make any difference as he's back for 8. It was also a beauty from Anderson as he gives the tourists their second jolt in 6 overs. India - 10/2.

03:57 pm

After 5 overs, India reach 9 for the loss of one wicket. A boundary came off the final delivery down the leg side off Anderson and Rahul gets another boundary to his name.

03:52 pm

Four! KL Rahul plays a glorious cover drive and opens his account. Those were the first runs for the team as well.

03:45 pm

Stuart Broad and James Anderson follow the second and third over without leaking even a single run and India's account with run hasn't yet opened.

03:38 pm

Wicket! Murali Vijay is clean bowled on the fifth delivery of the match. It was an out-swinging delivery from the English pacer and Vijay was completely outclassed. India lose their first wicket early on. Vijay failed to make it count in his 100th Test innings.

03:37 pm

Murali Vijay and KL Rahul open innings for India and James Anderson starts with the new ball for the tourists.

03:12 pm

India (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

03:11 pm

England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

03:11 pm

India have dropped Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav in their playing XI and included Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav.

03:10 pm

Toss Update: England skipper Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bowl against India. Chris Woakes and debutant Ollie Pope are in hosts' playing XI.

02:55 pm

Ground staff on their duty at the Home of Cricket!

02:54 pm

Clouds are back.

02:53 pm

Here's how the pitch at Lord's looks like!

(With inputs from Agencies)

    Story first published: Friday, August 10, 2018, 14:52 [IST]
