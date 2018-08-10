India Vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Tourists bundled out for 107; Anderson grabs a fifer

London, Aug 10: England captain Joe Root's decision to bowl first after winning the toss paid off well as their pace battery, led by James Anderson, restricted a stuttering Indian batting line-up to 107 in 35.2 overs on day two of the Lord's Test here on Friday (August 10).
India's famed batting line-up once again crumbled like a castle of cards in front of a quality English pace attack from Anderson (5/20), who returned with the honour of completing his sixth five-wicket haul in an innings at Lord's and 26th overall in the longer format of the game.
Anderson's fiery spell rattled the Indian top order which failed to offer any resistance with the bat. The right-arm seamer also completed 99 wickets on this venue and lit up a rather gloomy day that was disrupted by frequent rain interruptions after the toss.
Anderson was brilliantly assisted by Chris Woakes (2/19) on a pitch that favoured the pace bowling from the word go. Stuart Broad (1/37), Sam Curran (1/26) were the other bowlers used by skipper Joe Root as he didn't take the services of his spinner Adil Rashid.
Let’s not forget these are the players who got India to the number 1 ranking. How about being little supportive when the going gets tough. This is our team— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 10, 2018
As far as India's batting is concerned it was yet another disappointing show from the top-order which never really lives up to the hype in overseas conditions. The tourists were bamboozled by swing once again and they now face a major battle to avoid going 2-0 down in the five-match series after suffering defeat in the opener at Edgbaston last week.
Anderson struck with the fifth ball when Murali Vijay lost his off stump to a beauty which moved away late, while KL Rahul also fell to England's leading Test wicket-taker, edging through to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.
Lovely Toss to have Won ... Backed up by some tremendous swing bowling ... & some in different Batting ... #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 10, 2018
Pujara, named in the side along with Kuldeep Yadav as Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav missed out, hung around before a terrible mix-up with skipper Kohli, who set off for a quick single before hesitating, leading to both batsmen at one stage heading towards the same end.
The conditions were very difficult to bat but England bowled superbly and made great use of the conditions. Real test of character for a batsman is when you can do well in difficult conditions against a good bowling attack.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 10, 2018
Ollie Pope was left with the simple task of whipping the bails off with Pujara stranded and, after a further break for bad weather, Woakes dampened India's spirits further when the action resumed, getting Kohli (23) caught by Jos Buttler at second slip.
Kohli had offered a chance by edging the previous ball past Buttler and there was a sense of deja vu when Hardik Pandya flashed a drive past England's new vice-captain, but he held on from the next delivery after the excellent Woakes found the edge once again.
The ball before this one, @imVkohli was dropped. The very next ball, @chriswoakes had his man.— SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) August 10, 2018
Champions Trophy 2017 feels, anyone? 😓#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3. #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/S3IfuCzj2o
Sam Curran got in on the act by bowling Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane fell to the relentless Anderson, who added another wicket to his tally in the final over after Stuart Broad dismissed leading scorer Ravichandran Ashwin for 29 on a gloomy day for the top-ranked Test side.
The remaining three days will see 96 overs each to make up for the lost time due to incessant rain on opening day and it almost ate up more than 50 per cent of the play on day two. However, there is more rain forecast for this weekend and as such this match could see routine rain breaks.
As it Happened:
India just couldn't handle him these conditions. Anderson was well-supported by Chris Woakes who got the key wicket of Virat Kohli. England's catching was suspect again but they simply got so many opportunities they were able to hang onto enough. That's it for day two, England will hope the sun comes out tomorrow and conditions get better for batting.
Wicket! And it's all over! James Anderson gets the honours at Lord's as he completes a fifer and helps England bundle India for 107 in 35.2 overs in their first innings.
Sixth appearance on the Lord's Honours Boards!— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018
Take a bow, @jimmy9 🙌#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/eNuxrmIhdJ
100 up for India! Mohammed Shami's back-to-back mistimed shots take the visitors to 107/9 in 35 overs.
Wicket! Ravi Ashwin departs for 29 as he's trapped in front by Stuart Broad. India 96/9 after 34.3 overs.
8th Indian Wicket perishes. 1st LBW dismissal of the day. Kuldeep Yadav is trapped in front for naught by James Anderson. Fourth Wicket for him. India - 96/8 after 34 overs.
Another three-for for James Anderson.
Lots of unplayable deliveries, three delightful wickets so far. @jimmy9 is putting on a swing-bowling clinic! 👌🏻#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3. #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/ftl2y79VZ6— SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) August 10, 2018
Wicket! Ajinkya Rahane too departs as he edges James Anderson to be caught at slip by Cook for 18. India lose their seventh wicket for 84 within 30 overs. 100 seems unlikely from this stage.
Ghar Wapsi for at least 5 to 6 players.— Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) August 10, 2018
Irfan Pathan praises Sam Curran!
When Sam Curran is bowling in swing to the right hand batsmen his arm is coming slightly away from his ears/head.When he tries to bowl away going delivery; his bowling arm is much closer to ears/head! #perfect #ENGvsIND— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 10, 2018
Pun Intended!
Woakes to Kohli 👉 Dropped by Buttler, caught next ball by the same man.— SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) August 10, 2018
Woakes to Pandya 👉 Dropped by Buttler, caught next ball by the same man.
Talk about making amends!
#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3. #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/Q9lHbVfePw
Hardik Pandya: 1st innings outside Asia: 93 off 95 balls. Next eight innings: 90 off 201 balls.
Wicket! Well, well, well... Sam Curran too joins the party as he cleans up Dinesh Karthik for 1. From 49/3 they have been reduced to 65/6.
Wicket! Hardik Pandya (11) came in to bat at No.6 and his stay didn't last long. He's caught at slip cordon by Joe Root after getting dropped twice. Chris Woakes is on fire as he gets two quick wickets and half of the Indian side is back into the pavilion. India: 61/5.
Well.... it was a struggle and didn't last long https://t.co/SkHnYm2vVf— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 10, 2018
Kohli showed resilience against Anderson.
Virat Kohli has now faced 273 balls from James Anderson since he was last dismissed by the pacer (Manchester, 2014) - 112 balls in India and 161 balls in England. #ENGvIND— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 10, 2018
This is how Woakes set Kohli up as he tormented the Indian skipper from the moment he was introduced into the attack.
That was a superb spell from Woakes to Kohli. Five of his nine deliveries to the Indian captain brought an edge or a miss, setting Kohli up brilliantly; every ball was an away-swinger, but the wicket was tight into the stumps, squaring the batsman up. Brilliant bowling. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/F1yVCLnivr— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 10, 2018
Big Wicket! Finally the Chris Woakes' discipline pays off as he gets the Indian captain for 23. Virat Kohli was edging and nicking Woakes for quite some time and pays the price. Jos Buttler catches him at slip and India are 4 down for 49.
Enjoyed watching Anderson bowl. But just as much, you have to admire Woakes today!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 10, 2018
Another milestone year for King Kohli!
Most runs in international cricket in 2018:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 10, 2018
1391* VIRAT KOHLI
1389 Johnny Bairstow
1338 Joe Root
1181 Fakhar Zaman
1055 Shikhar Dhawan
1038 Jos Buttler
1030 Tamim Iqbal
1007 Kusal Mendis#ENGvIND
India have reached 36/3 after 17 overs and England captain Joe Root has now made the first bowling change. Chris Woakes has been brought into the attack.
Chris Woakes has played two Tests at Lord's; he's taken 14 wickets at an average of 10.00. #ENGvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 10, 2018
Dropped! Ajinkya Rahane has been dropped by Joe Root at 4th slip by Joe Root. Rahane gets a life at 5. India: 30/3 after 13 overs.
England have installed 6 fielders at slip cordon as they know one more wicket would end India's backbone in this innings.
Match Resumes! Ajinkya Rahane comes into bat and takes the strike against an in-form Anderson. Kohli will join him at the non-striker's end.
Rain has stopped and the sun is out. The groundsmen are busy clearing the water from the ground. However, it still remains to be seen if the play will resume.
🌥 Some sun has emerged which has caught the attention of the away dressing room!— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018
There is an inspection at 5pm 🤞#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/LC9rmkRjL4
Meanwhile, a little sarcasm as rain continues to frustrate.
Match will resume at 8 & continue till India loses another wicket. Then it will rain & will be stumps.— Anurag Rekhi (@Dravidict) August 10, 2018
If the wicket that falls is of Virat Kohli then it will rain continuously for the next 3days. Virat bhai ki setting hai Indra Dev se. #ENGvIND
The match was supposed to start at 8 PM but the clouds are back again and it has started raining again.
Bishan Singh Bedi on India's top-order collapse.
This is why playing n Eng is tough...& it doesn’t appear Indns were prepared fr the ‘rainy day’... all puns intended! Lord’s Test might yet be good learning curve fr M/s Kohli & Co..in how to save a Test frm here on..with all professional pride in tact..!!— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 10, 2018
Pat Symcox feels bad for India's dressing room.
Indian dressing room must be seething over the umpiring decision to stay on and then have a critical run out happen. #ENGvIND— Pat Symcox (@PatSymcox77) August 10, 2018
Not the best of figures for Pujara.
That was a horrible moment for India's batsmen, but it's an all too familiar scene for Chesteshwar Pujara. Of India's last 10 Test run-outs, Pujara has been involved in seven of them. #ENGvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 10, 2018
Oh no.... The constant rain interruption and delay has done the trick for England as Cheteshwar Pujara gets run out for 1. He paid for responding to Kohli's call from non-striker's end but was sent midway as a result he ended up nowhere and English fielder Ollie Pope dislodges the bail quite comfortably.
After Cheteshwar Pujara was run out by Ollie Pope for 1, rain once again stopped play for the time being.— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018
Let's hope the rain will quickly pass! 🙏#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/CwjkkogjKj
Match resumes! Pujara and Kohli are back into the middle and they will be tested by the English pacers again.
Update! Rain has stopped and the match will resume at 6:10 PM.
13.40 restart... #ENGvIND— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 10, 2018
Covers are back.
😔 Unfortunately, the rain has returned just as play was about to restart.— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018
As a consequence, an early lunch has been taken.#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/IcaIYYH4L9
It has started raining at Lord's again just when preparations were being made to resume play. Early lunch has been taken at Lord's.
August 10, 2018
Update! Rain has stopped and the match will resume from 5:15 PM. The first session has been extended to 6:15 PM. So the lunch will be now be taken at 6:15 PM in the game isn't interrupted further.
Match starting at 5:15 n 1st session extended til 6:15 #INDvENG— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 10, 2018
Rahul-Vijay never stitched a fifty-plus opening stand for India outside India. There opening partnership away from home so far has been: 3, 0, 48, 4, 3, 28, 11, 7 & 34 (Avg 15.33).
The ball on which Rahul was dismissed by Anderson was only the second delivery he played against the English pacer. Of Anderson's 21 deliveries, Vijay faced 5, Pujara 12, KL Rahul 2, Kohli* 2.
KL Rahul's figures outside Asia in 2018: 4, 16, 0, 4, 10, 13, 8. 55 runs at an average of 7.9 in 7 Test innings.
KL Rahul's last 9 Test knocks— Abhay (@ImAbhay3) August 10, 2018
7
10
4
0
16
54 against one of the best Test sides in Afghanistan
4
13
8
116 @ 12.88#ENGvIND
That peach of a delivery from Jimmy!
.@jimmy9 can make the ball talk! 👌🏻#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3. #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/vxoXUYJM8P— SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) August 10, 2018
Rain is back! India are 11/2 in 6.3 overs against England. The teams are heading back into the pavilion and the fielding side's morale must be quite high at this break.
🌧😔— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018
Unfortunately the rain has stopped play with India 11/2 after 6.3 overs.
Fingers crossed the sun will soon return 🤞#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/oWNmYOdr3T
So the Indian skipper is into the middle inside 10 overs. It is going to be a challenging innings for Virat Kohli as Anderson is working his magic with the new ball and two Indian batsmen have surrendered against him.
Wicket! KL Rahul feathers the ball moving away from him and pays the price. He was given an opportunity to open the innings for India but could hardly make any difference as he's back for 8. It was also a beauty from Anderson as he gives the tourists their second jolt in 6 overs. India - 10/2.
Masterclass from @jimmy9 swinging the ball up the slope at Lords. India 2/10 #EndvInd— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 10, 2018
After 5 overs, India reach 9 for the loss of one wicket. A boundary came off the final delivery down the leg side off Anderson and Rahul gets another boundary to his name.
Four! KL Rahul plays a glorious cover drive and opens his account. Those were the first runs for the team as well.
Stuart Broad and James Anderson follow the second and third over without leaking even a single run and India's account with run hasn't yet opened.
Wicket! Murali Vijay is clean bowled on the fifth delivery of the match. It was an out-swinging delivery from the English pacer and Vijay was completely outclassed. India lose their first wicket early on. Vijay failed to make it count in his 100th Test innings.
Dream outswinger from Anderson..... Clouds around. Intentional metaphor— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 10, 2018
Murali Vijay and KL Rahul open innings for India and James Anderson starts with the new ball for the tourists.
India (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.
England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
India have dropped Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav in their playing XI and included Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav.
Toss Update: England skipper Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bowl against India. Chris Woakes and debutant Ollie Pope are in hosts' playing XI.
Ground staff on their duty at the Home of Cricket!
🌤 Sun is still peeking through the clouds at Lord's at present with the Groundstaff hard at work!#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/2fVSe6H0F8— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018
Clouds are back.
What could possibly go wrong? #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/CKoG9GA50f— Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) August 10, 2018
Here's how the pitch at Lord's looks like!
Win the toss and ?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WLnQX60fOq— BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2018
