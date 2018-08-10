India Vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Tourists bundled out for 107; Anderson grabs a fifer

London, Aug 10: England captain Joe Root's decision to bowl first after winning the toss paid off well as their pace battery, led by James Anderson, restricted a stuttering Indian batting line-up to 107 in 35.2 overs on day two of the Lord's Test here on Friday (August 10).

India's famed batting line-up once again crumbled like a castle of cards in front of a quality English pace attack from Anderson (5/20), who returned with the honour of completing his sixth five-wicket haul in an innings at Lord's and 26th overall in the longer format of the game.

Anderson's fiery spell rattled the Indian top order which failed to offer any resistance with the bat. The right-arm seamer also completed 99 wickets on this venue and lit up a rather gloomy day that was disrupted by frequent rain interruptions after the toss.

Anderson was brilliantly assisted by Chris Woakes (2/19) on a pitch that favoured the pace bowling from the word go. Stuart Broad (1/37), Sam Curran (1/26) were the other bowlers used by skipper Joe Root as he didn't take the services of his spinner Adil Rashid.

Let’s not forget these are the players who got India to the number 1 ranking. How about being little supportive when the going gets tough. This is our team — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 10, 2018

As far as India's batting is concerned it was yet another disappointing show from the top-order which never really lives up to the hype in overseas conditions. The tourists were bamboozled by swing once again and they now face a major battle to avoid going 2-0 down in the five-match series after suffering defeat in the opener at Edgbaston last week.

Anderson struck with the fifth ball when Murali Vijay lost his off stump to a beauty which moved away late, while KL Rahul also fell to England's leading Test wicket-taker, edging through to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Lovely Toss to have Won ... Backed up by some tremendous swing bowling ... & some in different Batting ... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 10, 2018

Pujara, named in the side along with Kuldeep Yadav as Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav missed out, hung around before a terrible mix-up with skipper Kohli, who set off for a quick single before hesitating, leading to both batsmen at one stage heading towards the same end.

The conditions were very difficult to bat but England bowled superbly and made great use of the conditions. Real test of character for a batsman is when you can do well in difficult conditions against a good bowling attack. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 10, 2018

Ollie Pope was left with the simple task of whipping the bails off with Pujara stranded and, after a further break for bad weather, Woakes dampened India's spirits further when the action resumed, getting Kohli (23) caught by Jos Buttler at second slip.

Kohli had offered a chance by edging the previous ball past Buttler and there was a sense of deja vu when Hardik Pandya flashed a drive past England's new vice-captain, but he held on from the next delivery after the excellent Woakes found the edge once again.

The ball before this one, @imVkohli was dropped. The very next ball, @chriswoakes had his man.



Champions Trophy 2017 feels, anyone? 😓#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3. #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/S3IfuCzj2o — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) August 10, 2018

Sam Curran got in on the act by bowling Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane fell to the relentless Anderson, who added another wicket to his tally in the final over after Stuart Broad dismissed leading scorer Ravichandran Ashwin for 29 on a gloomy day for the top-ranked Test side.

The remaining three days will see 96 overs each to make up for the lost time due to incessant rain on opening day and it almost ate up more than 50 per cent of the play on day two. However, there is more rain forecast for this weekend and as such this match could see routine rain breaks.

