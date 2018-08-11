India Vs England, 2nd Test, Highlights: Ton-up Woakes helps England grind India on Day 3

London, Aug 11: Chris Woakes marked his return to Test cricket with a maiden century, and in the able company of Jonny Bairstow, handed England a massive advantage over a beleaguered India in the second match here on Saturday (August 11).
Woakes struck a polished ton as England finished day three in a dominant position, reaching 357 for six when bad light stopped play at the Lord's. Woakes walked off unbeaten on 120 runs with Sam Curran batting on 22 not out.
England led by 250 runs and a day after bowling out India for 107, the English duo showed the way to the visiting batsmen as to how to bat on this wicket, even though the strip eased out considerably.
Woakes came into the game after an injury-induced break and as a replacement for the in-form Ben Stokes. Post tea, Woakes and Bairstow (93) took their sixth-wicket partnership to 189 runs. They scored at a quick clip as Indian shoulders dropped and their spirits sank. There was almost no fight as both batsmen marched towards their centuries in style.
Woakes got there first, off 129 balls, as their 150-partnership came in just 219 deliveries. Bairstow slowed down with the landmark in sight and paid the price for it with Hardik Pandya (2-66) nabbing him just short of three-figures.
Dinesh Karthik took a diving one-handed catch to the right to dismiss him. Curran then came to the crease and started smacking the ball around. India took the second new ball as soon as it was due, but the players went off for bad light after just one over.
Earlier, Bairstow and Jos Buttler (24) took their fifth-wicket partnership to 42 runs. England crossed 100 in the 27th over, even as Mohammed Shami (3-74) and Ishant Sharma bowled brilliant spells. Both batsmen played and missed a lot, with Bairstow in particular searching for timing as he played quite a few inside-edges that missed his stumps.
Shami finally got the breakthrough for India as he trapped Buttler plumb lbw in the 32nd over. With a lot of cloud cover, India still had hopes of reversal in this match at that point. But Bairstow-Woakes defied them as the visitors severely missed a third full-time pacer to back up Shami and Sharma.
Pandya tried but couldn't assert himself on the proceedings while Kuldeep Yadav was taken for easy runs. In doing so, Bairstow brought up his 19th Test half-century off 76 balls. Soon afterwards, Woakes did the same, and reached his fifth Test half-century off 71 balls.
England crossed 200 in the 49th over even as Ravichandran Ashwin (0-23) failed to provide any breakthrough. Once the lead crossed 100, Indian fielders' shoulders dropped and they played for the tea break. This was after India put in a hard grind as England were reduced to 89 for four at lunch.
Conditions changed drastically as the sun came out with not a hint of rain around. Moisture, both in the air and on the surface, dried up quickly as batting seemed a lot easier. Even so, the ball continued to do something as Sharma and Shami began proceedings for the day.
They took a couple overs to find the proper line and length to bowl at the two left-handed opening batsmen. Shami troubled the batsmen more in this opening spell, with Sharma finding more impact as he changed lines to come around the wicket.
The breakthrough came in the eighth over as Shami trapped Keaton Jennings (11) lbw, with England losing a pointless review. It became a double blow as five balls later Alastair Cook (21) was caught behind off Sharma and the hosts were reduced to 32-2.
Joe Root (19) and 20-year-old debutant Olliver Pope (28) then added 45 runs for the third wicket. Some shoddy bowling from Yadav and an ordinary first spell from Pandya helped the batting duo, as the score crossed 50 in the 14th over.
Surprisingly, Ashwin didn't get to bowl in the first session. But after skipper Virat Kohli had a chat with Pandya, he tightened up his line to the batsmen and became much more effective. He then went on to trap Pope lbw in the 22nd over, as England lost their second review as well.
The big blow of the morning came at the stroke of lunch as Shami returned to pick up Root, trapping him lbw. There were no reviews left, but England's most important batsman was out plumb anyway as India roared back into contention. England lead the five-match series 1-0.
As it happened:
It's Stumps on Day 3! England end the third on a high, thanks to that splendid century from Woakes and 93 from Bairstow. England would resume their innings tomorrow and look to grind the visitors further.
The players are heading back towards the dressing room as the umpires halt play due to bad light. England - 357/6 in 81 overs now lead India by 250 runs will resume innings as soon as the situation improves.
Wicket! Finally a breakthrough for India. The 189-run stand between Woakes and Bairstow comes to an end. Bairstow is caught by Dinesh Karthik for 93 and Hardik Pandya gets the much-needed breakthrough. England lose their sixth wicket on 320.
India lose their second DRS as well as they make a desperate effort to review the LBW appeal against Jonny Bairstow.
Proud day for Woakes family!
Century! Chris Woakes brings up his maiden Test ton off 129 deliveries and what a place to get to this milestone. He's made his comeback count with a sensational ton.
67 overs have been bowled by India and England have reached 279/5 as they lead by 172 runs. Jonny Bairstow - 81* and Chris Woakes 85* are nearing their respective hundreds and nothing seems to stop them from getting it.
66- Woakes equals his highest Test score now. What a fine knock this has been.
10 runs came from that over bowled by Ashwin and England reach 254/5 after 62 overs. They lead India by 147 runs.
Bairstow played spinners well in this innings.
Match Resumes after tea break and Ashwin bowls the first over in the third session of the day. Stokes and Bairstow have completed 100-run stand for the sixth wicket and are looking to take their team to a huge lead.
The English now lead Indians by 123 runs and they are in control.
Tea Time! England 230/5 in 55 overs. 141-runs were added in this session and just 1 wicket was lost. The partnership between Bairstow and Woakes is worth 99*.
Chris Woakes too notches up his fifty and his partnership with Jonny Bairstow has put the hosts in commanding position.
After 51 overs, England reach 212/5. The partnership between Jonny Bairstow (56) and Chris Woakes (43) is worth 81 and the visitors are making every possible effort to break it. The conditions are good for batting and the two are making the most of it. Kuldeep Yadav has been ineffective so far in this game and that has been a reason of concern for skipper Kohli.
200 up for England and their lead is nearing 100 against Indians. More trouble brewing for the tourists as they aren't able to break the partnership between Bairstow and Woakes.
Fifty! Jonny Bairstow was the first batsman to complete his fifty in this match. He's looking in elegant form and his partnership with Chris Woakes already frustrating Indians. The English are nearing 200.
England are headed towards a considerable lead that has started to threaten the visitors. Jonny Bairstow is looking in control and the Indian bowlers are making every possible effort to dismiss him.
Has Kohli lost the key by keeping Ashwin away for too long?
Ashwin has been brought into the attack in 39th over. Is he going to put an immediate impact for the tourists as the wickets have dried up.
After 38 overs England have reached 157 for the loss of 5 wickets and they now lead India by 50 runs. The partnership between Bairstow and Woakes is worth 26 and has started frustrating Indian bowlers.
After 34 overs, England have reached 141/5 and they now lead India by 34 runs. Conceding too many runs would hurt India's prospects.
If lead restricted to 75-80, match would still be open. Remember England bat last. Of course, Kohli&Co will have to bat v well in 2nd knock— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 11, 2018
Shami has got three wickets so far and first breakthrough of the session. Bairstow and Woakes are present at the crease now and they too must be looking to add runs quickly.
Wicket! Jos Buttler is trapped LBW for 24 off 22 balls. Shami strikes at a crucial juncture as the partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Buttler was getting threatening. England - 131/5 but the Indians are not bowling consistently well as they have allowed the batsmen to settle down quite a few times.
Bairstow counter attacks as England take lead over India.
Jos Butter and Jonny Bairstow resume innings after lunch break and the duo are looking to turn things around for England.
With that dismissal, the umpires have signalled for the lunch break. It has been an eventful first session for India especially, their pacers. Shami has bagged two wickets while Ishant and Pandya have got one wicket each.
Wicket! Mohammed Shami gets the prized wicket of England captain Joe Root as traps the former in front for 19. England have lost four wickets for 89 in 24.4 overs.
Wicket! Hardik Pandya traps debutant Ollie Pope for 28 and fine innings comes to an end. England lose their third wicket for 77 and they have no reviews left. India needed the breakthrough they were looking for.
Joe Root continues to sweep Kuldeep Yadav. Will it hurt the English Captain?
Sanjay Manjrekar rings the bell at Lord's.
Gillespie unhappy with India's bowling rate.
Ollie Pope is countering the spin of Kuldeep Yadav quite efficiently. He's scored 12 so far and England reach 57/2 after 15 overs.
It's spin time! Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack in the 13th over and Joe Root - who looked in control against the chinaman - starts attacking him almost immediately.
Ollie Pope - the debutant - walks into the middle and gets off the mark in style as he opens his account with a boundary.
Second Wicket, Ishant this times! It was perfect out-swinging ball from the pacer and Cook nibbled it to be caught behind the stumps. The veteran departs for 21 and England are 32/2 now.
Wicket! Mohammed Shami draws the first blood as he traps Keaton Jennings in front with a perfect in-swinging delivery. The left-hander also wasted the DRS as well. England 28/1.
Not the kind of start India would have hoped from Ishant and Shami as they hardly get any movements with the new ball. England reach 20 for no loss.
Four! Cook ends Ishant's over with a boundary and England reach 14/0 after 3 overs.
Sourav Ganguly's selfie on Day 3.
Start of England's innings! Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook open batting for the hosts. Ishant Sharma starts with the new ball and concedes 4 runs from the first over. England - 4/0.
Sunny G has high hopes from Kuldeep Yadav!
Harsha Bhogle concerned about India's batting woes.
Some friendly banter between Sachin and Harbhajan.
The sorry state of Indian batting!
Bright and sunny at Lord's!
