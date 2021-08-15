India vs England 2nd Test Day 4: Tourists in deep trouble as Rahul, Rohit, Virat fall early in morning session

At lunch break on the penultimate day of the match, India were 55 for the loss of three wickets and lead England by 29 runs after overhauling their slender 26-run lead.

Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India on day four after England were bowled out for 391 in their first essay at the close of play. The duo started batting cautiously and weathered the initial storm but Rahul became the first Indian wicket to perish as he nicked one bowled by Mark Wood.

Rahul - who scored a classy century in the first innings at Lord's - had scored five before he edged that one from Wood and was caught behind by Jos Buttler.

Rohit Sharma was then joined by underfire batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. Rohit - who scored a brilliant 83 in the first innings - threw his wicket away and added the pressure on his team. Rohit who was looking comfortable into the middle was dismissed by Wood while trying to hook the right-arm quick after having already dispatched the bowler for a maximum in that over.

Having figured out Rohit's weakness for pulling the short-pitched ball towards mid-wicket, Wood put the fielder in that area and the batsman ended up hitting right into the hands of Moeen Ali in the deep. Rohit scored 21 before getting caught.

Later, India suffered their biggest setback of the day when their batting mainstay and captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for 20 off Sam Curran. Curran bowled a couple of inswingers before bowling that away going delivery and ended up nicking it at the seventh stump and an alert Jos Buttler pouched it comfortably.

India's scorecard read 55 when Kohli was dismissed in the 24th over and the tourists were left reeling under pressure at the stroke of lunch. Ajinkya Rahane (1*) and Pujara (3*) were present in the middle when the umpire signalled lunch break. Pujara - who took 35 deliveries to get off the mark - didn't look in control in his stay at the crease before lunch as the Rajkot batsman was lucky to have remained unbeaten.

Wood was the pick of the bowlers for England as he returned with two crucial wickets in the first session and his morale would be high.