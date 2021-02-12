India vs England, 2nd Test: James Anderson, Bess to sit out; Moeen, Broad, Woakes, Foakes to play

Pacer Jofra Archer was ruled out for the second Test on Thursday (February 11) and Jos Buttler has been rested for the last three Tests. Dom Bess will also miss the second Test, skipper Joe Root confirmed on Friday (February 12). Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali are likely to play the second Test against India.

"England to make four changes in the final XII. Bess, Anderson, Archer, and Buttler miss out. We are giving Anderson the best opportunity to be fully fit for the last two Tests," Root said in a virtual press conference. Root also confirmed that Foakes will take the gloves in all three Tests and Jonny Bairstow is likely to return as a specialist batsman for the last two Tests.

Last week, England opener Zak Crawley was ruled out for the first two Tests against India due to an injury on his right wrist. The Kent player sustained the injury during England's practice in Chennai on February 2 when he slipped on the marble floor leaving the dressing rooms onto the field of play.

The England medical team is assessing his progress at the moment. England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition.

England final XII for the second Test: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.