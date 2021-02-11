India vs England 2nd Test: Predicted Playing 11 of India for Chennai match; eyes on Kuldeep, Axar

1. Shubman Gill

Since his Test debut against Australia, Gill has been consistent and now he would like to graduate to next level converting those fifties into hundreds. India will benefit greatly from this.

2. Rohit Sharma

Since his return to Indian side during the Sydney Test, Rohit has made just one fifty in 6 innings and Rohit would like to get a big one and India too would like that.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara too has been consistent with his willow and played the bedrock role in Australia. He looked in flow in the first innings at Chepauk notching up a 100. Pujara would like to get a triple figure soon.

4. Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper played a brilliant 72 in the second innings but he was the lone fighter. Kohli too has not had a hundred in some time as his last Test hundred was against Bangladesh in 2019. Kohli would like to set that record straight sooner than later.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane should be hailed for what he did as India skipper in Australia. But we cannot also shut eyes to the fact that on either side of his Melbourne 100 Rahane has not produced a big score. Perhaps, a crunch match at Chepauk would be a good time to do that.

6. Rishabh Pant

Pant's wicketkeeping continued to be a subject of debate but his batting has pleased one and all. His fighting, counter-punching fifty in the first innings came in for praise from all quarters. He will be hoping to continue in the same vein.

7. Washington Sundar

Though Kohli gave him only one over in England's second innings and criticised the support spinners' role in his post-match press meet, Sundar might just be able to hold on to his place, courtesy a gutsy fifty in the first innings. Hopefully, he will get some more concerted effort in the second Test.

8. R Ashwin

Ashwin had a good outing in the first Test, taking 8 wickets and the off-spinner and the local man would go one better this time and help India win and level the series.

9. Shahbaz Nadeem / Kuldeep Yadav /Axar Patel

Nadeem was included in the Test squad in the last minute and walked ahead of Kuldeep Yadav who has been warming the benches since the Australia tour. Will the Chinman bowler get a chance this time? Or will Kuldeep be overlooked again for a fit-again Axar who is a better batsman too?

10. Ishant Sharma

The veteran pacer completed 300 wickets in Tests but looked a tad modest on a pitch that offered next to nothing. He was not able to get the reverse swing that James Anderson procured. He will be eager for a better match.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah played his first Test match at home and it was not exactly a sweet experience. However, it could have been an educational experience for him and a better match could be around the corner.