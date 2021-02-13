India vs England 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma scores brilliant 161 in Chennai; list of big Test scores from Hitman

The stylish right-handed batsman from Mumbai was under fire for not converting the good starts into big scores after his return to the Test format. The 33-year-old batsman notched up his seventh century in Test cricket and first after a gap of nine innings but it came at a very crucial time.

Already trailing 0-1 in the four-match series, Indian batsmen had to send a strong statement after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. After losing his opening partner Shubman Gill without scoring any runs on the board, Rohit first stitched a partnership of 85 runs for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara. India lost skipper Kohli soon after as the right-handed batsman was clean bowled for a duck by Moeen Ali.

Later on, Rohit forged a century stand with fellow Mumbaikar, Ajinkya Rahane and ensured India post a decent total on the board. In the meantime, Rohit went on slamming his century on a tricky Chepauk track that didn't seem easy to bat on. It looked as if Rohit was batting on a different track as the pitch for the second Test assisted spinners but the cricketer played brilliant drives, and his trademark pull shots.

The Hitman went on converting his century into a big ton and completed his 150 and kept the English bowlers on the back foot. Rohit was dismissed for 161 while attempting a sweep shot off Jack Leach as Moeen Ali took a simple catch in the deep.

Here are the list of big scores from Rohit Sharma in Test cricket:

177 - Vs West Indies in 2013 in Kolkata

111* - Vs West Indies in 2013 in Mumbai

102* - Vs Sri Lanka in 2017 in Nagpur

176 - Vs South Africa in 2019 in Vizag

127 - Vs South Africa in 2019 in Vizag

212 - Vs South Africa in 2019 in Ranchi

161 - Vs England in 2021 in Chennai