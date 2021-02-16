India vs England, 2nd Test: The Sydney innings set the tone for me: Ashwin

Ashwin the bowler has always been on the money and the batsman in him too have made a reappearance after a two-year hiatus. Ashwin said the gritty little knock in Sydney was the catalyst.

"That innings at Sydney set the tone for me. I think keeping the intent was very, very important. I was having a chat with Rohit (Sharma) and the batting coach (Vikram Rathour) about the options to put pressure on the bowler than waiting for the loose balls. Ajinkya told me I was overthinking.

"It was more about hands and getting through the ball, think tactically and not technically. I'm someone who tries hard, and when it doesn't go my way, I try harder and I'm so happy that it happened in Chennai that I got a hundred and five-for. First couple of sweeps I connected, I got a hang of the wicket," Ashwin told host broadcaster.

There was a lot of talk surrounding the pitch at the Chepauk and Ashwin said it was a different one to what it was in the first Test.

"Look actually, this wicket is very different to the first game. Those balls which were doing much didn't get wickets, it was the mind doing things. It takes a certain amount of pace and guile to do it on this wicket.

"I've been playing for years here. Look, I think every sort of load-up gives a different result in terms of the pitch and conditions. All these things are working beautifully because of my awareness. The joy is coming out and hence the bowling is coming the way it is."