India vs England, 3rd ODI Highlights: India survive Sam Curran scare to pull off a thrilling win, claim series

Pune, March 28: India held onto their nerves to win the final game of the ODI series, with a seven run-victory over England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.
The decider turned into a thrilling edge-of-the-seat contest as the Men in Blue completed a clean sweep to win the One Day International series 2-1. Prior to this, hosts India had won both the Test and T20I series.
After being put into bat, India got off to a strong start with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan putting up an opening stand of 103. But the England bowlers pulled off a stunning comeback to restrict India to a modest 329.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed India the perfect start as he removed the dangerous Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow in his first two overs. With England 2 down in three overs, it was a tough ask from the onset. It looked like India’s game, until Sam Curran came to the show.
A blistering knock from Curran saw England taking the decider down to the final over. Curran scored a 95 off 83 to give England a chance. But the Indian bowlers held onto their nerves despite several dropped catches to pull off a 7 run victory.
Here's how the 3rd ODI panned out:
A superb game to bring the curtains down on the series
What a game!! What a series!! Some of the batting power and skill levels from both teams has been unbelievable!!! #INDvENG 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 28, 2021
With the series win India have now completed a clean sweep. Sam Curran's fight at the end saw the final game turn into an edge of the seat contest. After winning both the Test and T20I series, India held on to their nerves to win the ODI series 2-1
An edge-of-the-seat contest comes to an end as India hold on to win by 7 runs. Outstanding end to the series as India pick up the ODI series. India have won the Test, ODI and T20I series against England.
FOUR! And its India's game from here on. 8 needed from 1
Two dot balls. Two sixes to win
Single and Curran is on strike. 12 need from the last four to win
Reece Topley on strike
OUT!! All the drama is unfolding in the final over. Wood is run out. Excellent piece finally from India
A superb innings from Curran and dropped chances has given England a fighting chance
Single on the final ball of the over. Curran gets off strike. England need 14 ti win it. Natarajan to bowl the final over
DROPPED AGAIN! India fumbling on the field today. Natarajan drops Curran
Another dropped catch!!! Shardul Thakur the culprit this time! The captain's very unhappy
Misfield - and they take the single. England need 18 off 10.
A dot to begin the 49th over
Hardik Pandya to bowl the penultimate over
A dot to finish the over. 19 needed of the last two
Decision overturned. Wood keeps his wicket.
Huge appeal. Out. But Wood reviews it
Wide: Bhuvi's feeling the pressure
Wood slaps it away for a single. 22 needed off 17
Bhuvi brought into the attack
FOUR!! Superb over for England as 18 runs come off it. England need 23 off 18
Superb over for England. 14 runs already from the over. A ball to go. Shardul is being hammered by Curran
SIX!! And he gets it over the ropes. Sam Curran has put England back in the game. 29 needed off 20
FOUR! Sam Curran capitalising on that dropped catch
SIX!!! In the slot as Curran sends it into the stands. Curran keeps England's hopes up
50 comes up for Curran off 48 deliveries. Maiden ODI half-century for Curran. Curran is playing an important inning for England tonight as the decider hangs in the balance.
Mark Wood the new batsman in
WICKET!! Kohli pulls of a stunning catch at covers as the partnership is broken. Adil Rashid goes for 19 off 22. Fourth wicket for Shardul Thakur this evening
It's in the air! But Rashid is safe as its just short of Krishna at long off
England need 76 off 70 to win the decider
India lose the review
Curran in trouble? Big Appeal! Kohli reviews it
Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Hardik Pandya. India need a wicket now.
FOUR! 50 run partnership comes up between Adil Rashid and Sam Curran
Hardik Pandya replacing T Natarajan
FOUR! Rashid joins the party. Rashid capitalises on a poor delivery from Natarajan as he sends it away towards the boundary ropes
DROPPED!!! Hardik Pandya the guilty one again. Pandya runs in from long on but can't hold on to it. Sam Curran dropped on 22 by Pandya off Krishna
Prasidh replaces Hardik. FOUR! Curran gets it away for a boundary
India need just three wickets to seal the ODI series! England need 129 from 17.5overs
OUT!! Wicket No. 7! The destructive Moeen Ali caught by Pandya at mid-off! Moeen Ali goes goes 29 off 25 as Bhuvi picks up his third wicket of the evening
England at 184/6 after 28 overs
SIX!! Ali sends it into the stands
Sam Curran is the new batsman in
WICKET!! Malan goes for 50 off 50! Rohit Sharma picks him up as Shardul Thakur pockets his third wicket of the evening
FOUR! Malan scores his maiden ODI fifty in style
Moeen Ali the new batsman in. Gets off the mark with a single. England at 156/5 after 24 overs
And Thakur strikes once again! Livingstone and Malan's partnership was looking dangerous for India. But Thakur picks up Livingstone on his own delivery. Livingstone goes for 36 off 31
10 runs come off the over. England at 142/4 after 21 overs
Umpire Nitin Menon calls it correct. India lose review. Missing stumps and Malan keeps his wicket
India review for LBW. On field decision is not out.
FOUR! Another good shot from Livingstone
FOUR! Important boundaries for the visitors. Beautiful shot from Livingstone as he finds the gap between mid-wicket and mid-on
An important review from India.
Sharp incutter from Shardul gets Buttler, but only after Kohli intervenes in time with a review that reversed the umpire’s decision. India’s pacers have bowled extremely well to get nip and cut on this pitch— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 28, 2021
Livingstone the new man in
Decision overturned! Buttler has to go! Shardul Thakur hands India Buttler's wicket. The England captain goes for 15 off 18. England at 95/4
WICKET!! Big moment! Ben Stokes goes for 34 off 39. Checking if it's a fair delivery. Natarajan has handed India the big moment as Ben Stokes has to go. Dhawan makes no mistake this time. England at 68/3 after 10/3 overs
FOUR!! Beautiful shot from Malan as he finds his first boundary
SIX!!! Stokes hits Krishna for a six as he sends it towards the shorter boundary for the first maximum of the innings.
50 up for England in 8 overs.
Just three runs of the over. Two wides and single. England at 41/2 after 6 overs
DROPPED!! Hardik Pandya the culprit this time! Ben Stokes dropped on 15 by Pandya off Bhuvneshwar. Big miss for India
FOUR! So close! Stokes looked in trouble but it races away past backward point.
Dawid Malan the new batsman in.
Umpire's decision! England lose their second! Bairstow goes for 1 off 4. Bhuvi picks up his second wicket in his second over. Great start for India
Big appeal for LBW! Original decision OUT. England review it
FOUR! Stokes gets of the mark with a boundary.
Ben Stokes the new batsman in
WICKET!! And Bhuvi has the last laugh as he dismisses Roy. The England opener was looking dangerous as he hit Bhuvi for three boundaries in the very first over. But India had the last laugh as Bhuvi picked up the first wicket as he bowls Roy out for 14. England at 14/1 after 1 over
FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Roy in great touch as he times it through square leg
What a start for England! Back-to-back boundaries from Roy
FOUR! Perfect start for England as Roy hits Bhuvi for a boundary on the very first delivery
Team India in a huddle. Its time to get the chase underway
After Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan handed India a strong start, the England bowlers bounced back as they bowled out the hosts for 329. At one point India looked set for 350, but quick loss of wickets saw India bowled out for 329. After their solid show with the willow in the second ODI, the England batsmen should be comfortable chasing this down.
Four Indian batsmen were out bowled today - only twice since the start of 2015 have they lost this many wickets in this manner in an ODI innings.
All out! Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3) is the last man to be dismissed as he's been caught at mid-off by Sam Curran. Topley gets his first scalp of the match. India have been bowled out for 329 in 48.2 overs.
Wicket! Mark Wood cleans up Prasidh Krishna for a duck with a beauty. India 329/9 in 48 overs.
Wicket! Krunal Pandya's struggle to score comes to an end, courtesy stupendous catch by Jason Roy. He falls for 25. India lose their 8th wicket for 328 in 47.2 overs.
Wicket! Shardul Thakur's cameo of 30 off 21 balls comes to an end as he gets an edge off Wood and Buttler takes another fine catch behind the stumps. India - 321/7 in 46 overs.
31* sixes for India, so far, in this series. The maximum hit by India in a 4 or less match ODI series!
10 came from that over bowled by Stokes and India reach 318/6 in 45 overs.
SIX!! Shardul Thakur hits Stokes over long-off for a maximum. Another excellent shot from the pacer.
SIX!! Shardul Thakur gets a maximum over long leg. He's already hit two maximums and a boundary in his knock. India reach 308/6 in 44 overs.
300 comes up for India in 43.2 overs. The fall of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya has stopped the flow of runs for the Indians.
India reach 297/6 in 43 overs. The fall of wickets has dented the momentum.
Dropped! Krunal Pandya plays a chip shot off Stokes and the ball sails towards extra-cover. Rashid covered a lot of distance failed to hold on to it while running.
SIX!! Shardul Thakur gets off the mark with a maximum over mid-wicket.
Wicket! Hardik Pandya (64) has been clean bowled by Ben Stokes. The set batsman was trying to flick him towards the on the side but missed it and the ball clipped his leg-stump. India lose their sixth wicket. India - 276/6 in 39 overs. Hardik's dismissal could make a difference of at least 25-30 runs in the end, if they last full 50 overs.
SIX!! Hardik Pandya slog sweeps Rashid and gets a maximum over mid-wicket.
Fifty! Hardik Pandya brings up his 7th ODI half-century off 36 deliveries.
Wicket! Jos Buttler takes a stunning catch to end a fine knock from Rishabh Pant for 78. Sam Curran gets a wicket on the last delivery of 5th over. India - 256/5 in 36 overs.
Four! Hardik Pandya cuts Sam Curran towards the point region and gets a boundary.
SIX!! Rishabh Pant charges down the pitch and hits Rashid over long-on for a maximum.
9 runs came from that Sam Curran over as Pant and Hardik hit a boundary each. India reach 230/4 in 34 overs.
Good over from Topley as he concedes just 3 runs off it. India reach 219/4 after 32 overs. The partnership between Pant and Pandya is worth 62.
SIX!! Rishabh Pant hits consecutive fifty this time with a maximum off Rashid. He took just 44 deliveries to reach his 3rd ODI half-century.
50-run partnership between Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.
200 comes up for India in 29.3 overs. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have revived the Indian batting after top four departed in a gap of 53 runs.
Moeen Ali had conceded just 19 runs from his first six overs but leaked 20 in the seventh over.
SIX!! Hardik makes it a big over as he hits 3 sixes from that Moeen Ali over. 20 came off it. India reach 190/4 in 28 overs.
SIX!! Another maximum for Hardik off Moeen in this over, this time he hits the bowler over mid-wicket.
SIX!! Hardik Pandya too joins the party as he hits Moeen Ali straight down the ground for a maximum.
Four!! Pant firmly hits Livingstone over long-off for a boundary.
SIX!! Rishabh Pant plays a one-handed shot and gets a maximum off Livingstone.
Sensational comeback from the tourists as they have put a brake on the flow of runs after the century stand between Rohit and Shikhar.
WICKET! Centurion from the previous match KL Rahul (7) has been dismissed by Liam Livingstone as he's been caught at short fine leg by Moeen Ali. Superb catch by Ali and Livingstone gets his first ODI wicket in his very first over. The tactic has paid off. India - 157/4 in 24.2 overs.
Jos Buttler has introduced the third spinner in the attack, this time it's Liam Livingstone.
Four, Four! Two uncharacteristic shots from Rishabh Pant and he gets a couple of boundaries off Rashid. The spinner is miffed. 150 comes up for India.
Spinners have been Kohli's nemesis in 2021!
Virat Kohli vs England on this tour (Tests, T20Is, ODIs) 101.66 average vs Pace 28.38 average vs Spin
SIX!! Rashid bowls another googly but this time he's been hammered for a maximum over long-on for a biggie. This is the first six of the match.
Clean Bowled! Virat Kohli has been dismissed by Moeen Ali for 7 and the Indian skipper can't believe it as the ball spun sharply and hit the leg-stump. India have lost three quick wickets to spinners. India - 121/3 in 17.4 overs and they are in a precarious situation now.
Made that one turn a lot Mo than usual 😌 #INDvENG https://t.co/WD34erKi8E— PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) March 28, 2021
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan gives a simple return catch to Adil Rashid and walks back for 67. India lose both the openers to the leg-spinner off googly. India - 117/2 in 16.4 overs.
Four! Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary.
Most 100+ partnerships in ODIs 26 Sachin Tendulkar - Sourav Ganguly 20 Tillakaratne Dilshan - Kumar Sangakkara 18 Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli 17 Rohit Sharma - Shikhar Dhawan
WICKET!! ROHIT SHARMA falls to pick up the googly from Rashid and pays the price as he's been clean bowled for 37. The partnership has been broken and India lose their first wicket for 103.
Rohit Sharma dismissal rate v leg spinners in all cricket:— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 28, 2021
Leg breaks - 51.5
Googlies - 20.8#INDvENG
DRS Lost! England go upstairs to review the LBW appeal against Shikhar off Adil Rashid. The ball-tracking showed the ball was pitching outside leg.
100 comes up for India in 14 overs and that's also the 100-run partnership between these two.
Four and fifty! Shikhar Dhawan brings up his 32nd ODI half-century with a beautiful boundary off Rashid. He's taken just 44 deliveries to get to his fifty.
44-ball half-century for Shikhar Dhawan - that's the equal sixth fastest of his ODI career. #INDvENG— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 28, 2021
Adil Rashid has been brought into the attack by the English skipper in the 13th over as India reach 84/0 after 12 overs.
Four! A short-arm jab from Shikhar Dhawan off Wood towards the mid-wicket and the southpaw gets a boundary.
4 runs came from the first over bowled by Ben Stokes as India reach 65/0 after 10 overs. A confident start from the openers so far.
Excellent start for India, and in particular Shikhar Dhawan. 38 runs in the first 10 overs - only once since July 2018 has he scored more in Powerplay 1. #INDvENG— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 28, 2021
4 0 4 4 1 4! 17 runs came from that Topley over and India reach 53/0 after 8 overs. Good start so far.
Four! Dhawan flicks the ball moving towards the leg side and gets another boundary off Topley.
FOUR! Just chipped over short extra cover by Shikhar Dhawan and he gets four runs off Topley.
0,0,0,0,0,0! Brilliant start for Mark Wood as he begins with a maiden over. India - 36/0 after 7 overs.
After 6 overs, India reach 36/0.
Ashwin wants to change the coin for a change of fortune for the India skipper.
Change the coin please! 😂😂 #matchrefree #javagalsrinath #toss #INDvsENG— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 28, 2021
15 runs came from that over bowled by Sam Curran and India reach 35/0 after 5 overs.
Four! Dhawan cuts the wide one from Curran and it flies over the point fielder for a boundary.
4.1 over - Rohit hits Sam Curran over mid-off for a boundary. 4.2 over - Rohit hits Curran over on side for a boundary. Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit.
India's batting approach in the middle overs is going to be crucial.
After losing previous match in spite of scoring 336, will be interesting to see India’s batting strategy, especially in the middle overs, today.— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 28, 2021
Four! Rohit Sharma hits a glorious cover drive off Reece Topley and gets his first boundary of the innings.
5 runs for India in the first over. There seems to be a little urgency in the openers' running between the wickets. Is that an indication of a change in tactics from the Indians in the powerplay?
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are in the middle. Rohit is on strike. Sam Curran will open the attack for England.
England have now won 10 tosses on this tour, across all formats. Partly a consequence of the schedule, but that is the second most tosses they have ever won in a tour, either home or away - they won 11 against Australia, in 2009.
When was the last time India lost 10/12 tosses, most of them consecutively? Gives England a huge advantage batting 2nd in an ODI chase #INDvsENG_2021— Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) March 28, 2021
Kohli and toss have never been best of friends.
Virat Kohli toss win record vs England— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 28, 2021
Tests: 2/14
ODIs: 3/10
T20Is: 3/11
Overall: 8/35
In this entire tour, he won just two tosses in 12 matches.#INDvENG
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan.
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
Virat Kohli | India captain: I would've bowled first again, but it seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now. It's a hard pitch and has some grass covering. We've introspected and identified a few areas that we need to improve on, put up 20-30 more runs with the bat and put up a better show with the ball. Our best cricket has come out when our backs have been against the wall - Test series, after being one down and the same in T20s, after being 1-2 down. We have to be at our best today to win the decider. We have a tactical change: Natarajan comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.
Jos Buttler | England captain: We're bowling first, for similar reasons as the first two games. Very proud of the performance the other day, and it showed our passion. It's important to continue playing the brand of cricket that we are known for. It's been a fantastic tour with some great matches, and it's come down to the last game of the tour that decides the result. We're desperate to win today's decider. Just one change for today: Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran.
Toss Update: England captain Jos Buttler wins the toss and opted to field.
Hosts are getting into the grooves in Pune.
#TeamIndia get into the groove for the ODI series finale 👍💪 @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3TGIDDzx1p— BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2021
VVS Laxman brings up the pitch report for the 3rd ODI and it is once again a batting paradise. "It's been a phenomenal batting surface. There's a tinge of grass but it'll be hard, so the batsmen can play through the line and trust the pace and bounce on the pitch, like the first two ODIs. And with dew coming into play, I think the team winning the toss will bowl first.:
This is what the two teams are fighting for!
🏆 ODI Series Decider 🏆@Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gL7p8vF6Gq— BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2021
Hello and welcome to the match updates from the decider 3rd ODI between India and England in Pune. We are going to witness a contest between two of the best white-ball format teams clashing for the one last time as the season of international cricket comes to an end in the country. Both the teams would be aiming to finish it with a flourish and that makes this encounter a mouth watering one.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.