India vs England, 3rd ODI Highlights: India survive Sam Curran scare to pull off a thrilling win, claim series

Pune, March 28: India held onto their nerves to win the final game of the ODI series, with a seven run-victory over England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

The decider turned into a thrilling edge-of-the-seat contest as the Men in Blue completed a clean sweep to win the One Day International series 2-1. Prior to this, hosts India had won both the Test and T20I series.

After being put into bat, India got off to a strong start with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan putting up an opening stand of 103. But the England bowlers pulled off a stunning comeback to restrict India to a modest 329.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed India the perfect start as he removed the dangerous Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow in his first two overs. With England 2 down in three overs, it was a tough ask from the onset. It looked like India’s game, until Sam Curran came to the show.

A blistering knock from Curran saw England taking the decider down to the final over. Curran scored a 95 off 83 to give England a chance. But the Indian bowlers held onto their nerves despite several dropped catches to pull off a 7 run victory.

Here's how the 3rd ODI panned out: