India vs England, 3rd ODI: Manchester Old Trafford Cricket Ground Pitch, Weather Info, Stats, Boundary Length

India had won the first ODI at the Oval by 10 wickets and England drew level with a 100-run win at the Lord’s.

So, the series is set for a mouth-wartering finale at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday with both the teams looking sharp and hungry over the two matches.

Hence, here is the essential details of the India vs England 3rd ODI such as Old Trafford cricket ground records, stats, head to head record, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast.

1 Old Trafford Stadium details Capacity: 26000 Established: 1857 Host County: Lancashire. Boundary length: 105x65 M ODI Average Score: 240 2 Old Trafford Pitch Report Old Trafford pitch has good bounce and carry in it and that will once again keep the pacers a bit more interested. Often the weather in up North of England remains gloomy and cloudy. The peculiar weather pattern is an assistant to the bowlers, and that said the batsmen can score some runs too if right amount of application is displayed. 3 Manchester weather The temperature on Sunday (July 17) is a relatively high 29 degrees on day and 18 degrees at night. But there will be cloud cover ranging from 24 per cent to 63 per cent on the day. However, that will not translate into any rain on the match day and we are set to witness another full-fledged 50-over game. 4 India, England ODI record at Old Trafford India have played 11 ODIs at Manchester and they have won 5 matches here and lost the remaining 6 matches. On the other hand, England have played 42 ODIs at this venue, and won 27 matches. They have 14 ODIs while 1 match was abandoned. 5 Old Trafford ODI stats Highest total: 396 for 7, England India’s Highest Total: 336 for 5 Lowest Total: 45 all out, Canada India’s Lowest Total: 191 Most Runs: Eoin Morgan: 456 Most Runs: India: Rohit Sharma: 159 Highest score: Viv Richards: 189 Highest Score: India: Rohit Sharma: 140 Most 100s: Jonny Bairstow: 2 Most 100s: India: Rohit Sharma: 1 Most wickets: Bob Willis: 15 Most wickets: India: Roger Binny, Venkatesh Prasad: 7. Best figures: Glenn McGrath: 5 for 14 Best figures: India: Venkatesh Prasad: 5 for 27 Highest Partnership: 212 by Alex Carey / Glenn Maxwell. Highest Partnership, India: 136 by Rohit Sharma / KL Rahul.