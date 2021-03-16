India vs England, 3rd T20I: Rahul, Rohit, Ishan disappoint as India post fourth-lowest total in powerplay

Put in to bat first, senior India opener KL Rahul's lean patch continued to be a cause of concern as the right-handed batsman from Karnataka was dismissed for a duck for the second consecutive time in the series. The 28-year-old was clean bowled by in-form England speedster Mark Wood in the third over of the innings. Rahul had faced four deliveries in his innings.

Rahul has had scores of 1, 0, 0 in the series so far and that has resulted in the Indians failing to get a sound start in all three games. The Karnataka dasher - who is being given preference over Shikhar Dhawan as the first-choice opener in the T20Is - once again suffered criticism on social media for his poor form.

His opening partner Rohit Sharma - who is making a comeback in this game after being rested for the opening two games - got off to a good start but failed to convert it in a big knock. Rohit - who was included in the playing eleven at the cost of Suryakumar Yadav - scored 15 off 17 deliveries was caught in the deep by Jofra Archer off Mark Wood. Rohit walked back in the fifth over of the Indian innings.

Soon after, the hosts suffered their third setback when the hero of the previous game - Ishan Kishan -was dismissed for four. The left-handed batsman from Jharkhand who announced his arrival at the big stage in the previous match was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off Wood's bowling.

The Indians thus lost their three wickets under the powerplay and added just 24 runs on the board. In six overs, India could only manage 24 for the loss of three wickets which is their fourth-lowest total in the powerplay in T20Is. Incidentally, it was the second occasion in this series when the Men In Blue were off to a disastrous start in the powerplay.

Lowest scores for India in the powerplays in T20Is:

# 21/3 v Pak Mirpur 2016

# 22/3 v Eng Ahmedabad 2021

# 24/4 v Aus Bridgetown 2010

# 24/3 v Eng Ahmedabad 2021 (today)