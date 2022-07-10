India vs England, 3rd T20I: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments

The hosts were outfoxed by Indian bowlers in the first two games as they lost them by a margin of 50 and 49 runs respectively. In the third and final match, Buttler and his men would be aiming to get a consolation win and take the momentum forward to the upcoming three ODI series against India starting in a couple of days' time.

India have made four changes to their playing eleven in the inconsequential third T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested while Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Ravi Bishnoi were included in the playing eleven.

Here is the pre-match fare -- toss update, playing 11 info, pitch report and captains' comments of India vs England 3rd T20I.

Toss: England elect to bat first

Playing XI:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain's comment:

Jos Buttler, England captain: We will bat first. Just looking for a change-up, looks like a great wicket. Two changes - Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in, Salt will bat at 4. Parkinson and Curran miss out. Looks like a brilliant surface, there is still a lot of confidence on the side.

Rohit Sharma, India captain: We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, and wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us - Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvi, Bumrah, Chahal and Hardik. We don't want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes. We're excited for Umran, want to wish him the best and give him confidence.