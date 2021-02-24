India vs England, 3rd Test: Gautam Gambhir's pacers choice for hosts in Pink-ball match

While Gambhir said Umesh Yadav will not make the playing XI, the former Indian opener feels Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj should be the pick if Virat Kohli and Co opt to play three seamers in the game.

"I don't see Umesh Yadav in the playing XI. If India has to play with three seamers, then it has to be Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Gambhir was impressed with Siraj's performance over the past few months especially in the second Test in Chennai and expects him to make up the pace trio along with first choice options Ishant and Bumrah.

"Siraj looks very impressive, the way he bowled in Australia, even the way he bowled in the second Test match. It was nothing for the fast bowlers, but the way he was getting the ball to move, and the kind of speeds he was clocking, was very impressive. So, these three seamers, according to me, will play the Pink-Ball Test match," he added.

Bumrah was rested during the second Test and is expected to be back in the team, while Ishant is all set to play his 100th Test. That leaves only one spot in the XI for another pacer in place of spinner Kuldeep Yadav with Siraj, Umesh and Hardik Pandya being possible options for India.