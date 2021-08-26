India vs England, 3rd Test: Hosts take 104-run lead till lunch; Shami-Jadeja pick up a wicket each

Despite losing the overnight batsmen in the morning session, England reached 182 for 2 at lunch, extending their lead to 104 against India.

David Malan (27) and skipper Joe Root (14) were at the crease during the break. The duo stitched a partnership of 23 runs for the third wicket and looked in control on a pitch that is conducive for batting.

1

49714

Openers Rory Burns (61) and Haseeb Hameed (68) gave England a solid start in the innings as they brought up a partnership of 135 runs before Burns was cleaned up by Shami.

Hameed - who slammed his third Test fifty - impressed all with his cuts and drives in his innings. He left the disappointments of the Lord's Test behind and reposed the faith of team management with his gritty knock.

His innings came to an end, courtesy of a peach of a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja kept bowling at the right areas and probed the England batters and was finally rewarded when the right-handed batsman failed to read the ball and his timber was disturbed.

While pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj looked ineffective, Jasprit Bumrah and Shami were the ones who kept things tight from the other end along with Jadeja.

Earlier on Wednesday, England had dismissed India for a paltry 78 in 40.4 overs. Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the highest run-scorers for India in the first innings after captain Virat Kohli elected to bat first on a pitch that kept getting better as the day progressed. Indian batters paid the price of not applying themselves well as they threw away their wickets.

For England, James Anderson (3/6) and Craig Overton (3/14) were the pick of the wickets. Anderson was the wrecker-in-chief for England as he decimated Indian top-order with his spell in the morning session. The right-arm pacer dismissed KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli in his spell of 8 overs and pushed the tourists on the backfoot early on.