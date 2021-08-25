India vs England 3rd Test: Session 1 Update: Anderson rips open Virat Kohli's side at Leeds

Anderson's effort meant India ended the first session of the third Test at Leeds on a totally discomforting 56 for 4, a hugely disadvantageous position for a team trying to extend the series lead to 2-0.

It was all because of Anderson doing those Anderson things. The England pacer pitched 38 per cent of his ball up to the batsmen, a cool 14% increase from the second Test at the Lord's and additionally there were 58 per cent deliveries that landed on the good length spot and just 10 per cent of short-pitched balls.

The stats meant India batsmen were forced to play at deliveries more often compared to the Lord's Test. KL Rahul left couple of deliveries alone but could not resist the temptation of pushing at a fuller delivery, and Jos Buttler did the rest behind the wickets.

The Buttler-Anderson combination came into play soon when the pacer opened up Chetehswar Pujara with a delivery that came in that wee bit before leaving him, and also cramping him for space.

Buttler took an easy catch behind the stumps. But a bigger blow for India was in store as Anderson took care of an old foe - Virat Kohli. Kohli once again looked in no turmoil at the crease and began to leave the ball alone with ease.

There was even a well-timed push to the long-off area that fetched him three runs off Ollie Robinson. But once again Anderson pitched that ball far up to Kohli and forced him to play at it, resulting in a healthy edge to Buttler behind the stumps.

Once Robinson dismissed Ajinkya Rahane off the last ball before the first session, India slipped into a marshy land. Can Rohit Sharma and the rest bail India out of this manmade hole?