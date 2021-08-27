India vs England 3rd Test: We are not down mentally, says Mohammed Shami

England captain Joe Root completed his 23rd Test ton as the hosts gained full command against India on Day 2 on Thursday (August 26).

"It's nothing like mentally, we have finished the game in three days and even two days too. There comes a time when it is your bad day but there is no point in getting our morale down," said Shami after the end of the day's play.

"There are two matches left and we are 1-0 up in the series. We have to believe in our skills and back ourselves," he added.

The India pacer wants the visitors' bowlers to keep on trying things to keep the England batsmen on their toes.

"It's your responsibility that, even when a big partnership develops, you should not put your head down. It's your job. You have to try and take that wicket. You have to keep planning in your mind how to get the batsman out," said Shami.

"There are lots of things that can be tried. If you put your head down, the partnership will only become stronger and bigger. Instead, if you manage to get a breakthrough, it will open up more options for the team," he added.

At stumps, England's score read 423/8 -- a lead of 345 runs with two wickets in hand. For the Three Lions, Craig Overton (24) and Ollie Robinson (0) are at the crease. Joe Root was the star of England innings as the skipper hammered his third hundred in this series to guide his side to a commanding position.

Earlier, England bowlers produced an impeccable effort to bowl India out for 78 in their first innings.