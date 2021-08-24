India vs England 3rd Test: Will Ashwin play at Leeds? Virat Kohli drops big hint at playing 11!

Kohli opined that there was no need to disturb a winning combination. "We don't have any reason to change (Playing 11) unless people have niggles, which we haven't encountered. A winning combination, you don't want to disturb, especially after the second Test and players are even more excited to take the field," Kohli said.

So, in all probability Ashwin's wait to get a berth in the India playing 11 is set to be prolonged. But has he got any ray of hope in front of him?

It came through Kohli's answer towards the nature of pitch at Lord's for the second Test, and the way they name the 12-member squad ahead of a Test.

"We were quite surprised to see the pitch the way it was (at Lord's), honestly, I did not expect it and I thought there would be more grass. And anything is possible, we name a 12 on the day, and then we have a look at the pitch, accordingly, we will go in with the right combination," said Kohli.

In that context, Ashwin will need to remain hopeful of finding a place in the 12, and then hope that the conditions might warrant the use of an extra spinner at Leeds.

Kohli also was happy to see the meteoric rise of pacer Mohammad Siraj, who has formed a lethal quartet along with Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Kohli said the tour of Australia took Siraj's confidence to another level. "I was not surprised at all because I have seen him from close quarters. He is a guy who has always had the skill. You need the confidence to back that skill, and the Australia series provided him with that boost and confidence," Kohli said.

"He is walking around knowing he can get anyone out at any stage and the belief in his game has been elevated to another level, hence you see results of what he is doing," the skipper said.

Kohli also said that Siraj's confidence makes him flamboyant. "I am really happy to see him coming into his own, he is going to be this kind of bowler, who is in your face and who is looking to get guys out and who is not scared, he is not going to take a backward step."

Kohli was also full of praise for his openers -- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul -- and expected them to continue their good form. Rohit (36, 12, 83 and 21) and Rahul (84, 26, 129, 5) have given India a solid platform so far in the series.

"The opening combination, when you are playing overseas, is one of the most important factors. So, the way KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have played, has been outstanding and we hope that they continue in the same manner. To set out the right platform from where the team can build on and that is what they provided us in both the Tests so that is definitely a big boost for us," he said.