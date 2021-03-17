Cricket
India vs England 4th T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

By
India vs England 4th T20I: Dream11
Ahmedabad, March 17: India will be eager to produce a good effort and equal the T20I series against England, who are currently leading with a 2-1 margin, in the fourth T20I here on Thursday (March 18). England had beaten India by eight wickets in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday (March 16) with Mark Wood and Jos Buttler coming up with brilliant efforts.

Skipper Virat Kohli made an elegant fifty but it was not enough for India to post a challenging total. Be a part of this contest through MyKhel Dream11 prediction of the fourth T20I.

1. Team News - India

India will think long and hard about the rough patch of KL Rahul, who has made 1, 0, 0 in three matches. Skipper Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour have expressed their support to Rahul. But will they risk an out of touch batsman in a must-win game? Or will they rest him and get Suryakumar Yadav with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opening. The management will also ponder over the performance of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He has taken a wicket each in three matches. But Chahal has conceded 44, 34 and 41 runs in his four overs in those matches and they might just be tempted to bring back left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who adds value as batsman too.

2. Team News - England

England could be mightly pleased to see the belligerent fifty made by Jos Buttler, who failed to convert the start in the first two matches. The visitors will be hoping for another force effort from the opener to seal the series. Fast bowler Mark Wood, despite a costly over at death against Virat Kohli, inflicted heavy damage at the top dismissing KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. If they hit the strap, England will be in a strong position.

3. Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav/KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal/Axar Patel.

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

4. Dream11

Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 12:01 [IST]
