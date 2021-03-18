India vs England, 4th T20I: Twitter hails Suryakumar Yadav for maiden fifty

After being handed his cap at the onset of the series, the batsman, playing in only his second match for India, and batting for the first time, scored a quick fire half-century which came off just 31 balls.

With Ishan Kishan, who also enjoyed a strong start to his international career in the ongoing series, out with a niggle, Yadav made the most of the opportunity handed to him as he made an impact from the very first delivery.

First ball in international cricket for Yadav and he smashed it out of the park for a maximum. He went on to bring up his maiden fifty in style with a boundary of Rashid Khan.

Suryakumar’s knock off 57 of 31 was studded with six boundaries and three blistering maximums. Suryakumar’s knock was the highlight after openers Rohit Sharma (12), KL Rahul (14) and Virat Kohli (1) fell in quick succession. The right-handed batsmen drew praise from one and all for his stellar knock. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Yadav’s maiden international fifty.

Very happy for @surya_14kumar just batting like he’s playing an ipl game ! In my World Cup squad for sure 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 #IndiavsEngland — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 18, 2021

This is How you start Your International Debut Match#suryakumar

#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/FO9oB3QjDq — Kishan Shivrajkumar (@Kishans73645975) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav brings up his maiden T20I fifty in just 28 balls 👏#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/rqFjwUKgNG pic.twitter.com/D8KT44H02L — ICC (@ICC) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first Indian to start international career with a first ball SIX. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav waited for years to this moment, batting for Team India and when he batted for the first time - scored fifty from just 28 balls including 6 fours and 2 sixes. What a knock, SKY. pic.twitter.com/7ezWQdlMe6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 18, 2021

To understand how good are Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, try this fact: they are the only 2 India BATSMEN to get T20I Cap in last 3 years. It is very difficult to get into Indian side as a batsman. You have to be really good. #IndvEng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 18, 2021

Fancy that! @surya_14kumar, literally sprinting out to bat for the first time for India. And playing his favourite pick up shot for six first ball! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 18, 2021