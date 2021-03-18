Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs England, 4th T20I: Twitter hails Suryakumar Yadav for maiden fifty

By

Bengaluru, March 18: Suryakumar Yadav played a stellar knock in the ongoing fourth T20 International against England as the India batsman scored his maiden T20I fifty at the Narendra Modi International Stadium on Thursday.

After being handed his cap at the onset of the series, the batsman, playing in only his second match for India, and batting for the first time, scored a quick fire half-century which came off just 31 balls.

With Ishan Kishan, who also enjoyed a strong start to his international career in the ongoing series, out with a niggle, Yadav made the most of the opportunity handed to him as he made an impact from the very first delivery.

First ball in international cricket for Yadav and he smashed it out of the park for a maximum. He went on to bring up his maiden fifty in style with a boundary of Rashid Khan.

Suryakumar’s knock off 57 of 31 was studded with six boundaries and three blistering maximums. Suryakumar’s knock was the highlight after openers Rohit Sharma (12), KL Rahul (14) and Virat Kohli (1) fell in quick succession. The right-handed batsmen drew praise from one and all for his stellar knock. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Yadav’s maiden international fifty.

More INDIA News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 11,474,605 | World - 121,804,087
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 20:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 18, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More