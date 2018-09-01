India Vs England, 4th Test Day 3 Live Updates: Root-Jennings revive hosts after early blows

Southampton, Sep 1: Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 132-run knock on the second day helped India take a slender 27-run lead over England in their first innings to ensure the fourth Test match between India and England is still wide open. The visitors would now look towards their bowlers on the third day to restrict the hosts to as low total as possible.

England would start their innings from the overnight total of 6 with Alastair Cook (2*) and Keaton Jennings (4*) starting their proceedings in the second innings.

Day 2 Highlights

India skipper Virat Kohli would hope their pace battery stars with the new ball and aim to restrict England under 200 because batting in the fourth innings isn't going to be easy for India. A lot depends on R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday as India aim to get the English wickets early on.

Owing to the 30-year-old's unbeaten 132, his first century outside the sub-continent since 2013, India recovered from a precarious 195 for eight to go past England and finish at 273 in their first innings.

Leading the five-match series 2-1, hosts England were all out for 246 in their first innings, and finished the second day at six for no loss in their second innings to trail by 21 runs.

Pujara's innings and his last-wicket stand of 46 runs with Jasprit Bumrah (6) have virtually made the encounter at Rose Bowl a game of second innings.

He got to his 15th century, and second outside Asia, with a double over the bowler's head, and well aware of the significance of the knock to the final outcome, the unassuming India number three raised his bat and helmet in celebration.

Here are the live updates: