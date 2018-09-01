India Vs England, 4th Test Day 3 Live Updates: Root-Jennings revive hosts after early blows

Southampton, Sep 1: Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 132-run knock on the second day helped India take a slender 27-run lead over England in their first innings to ensure the fourth Test match between India and England is still wide open. The visitors would now look towards their bowlers on the third day to restrict the hosts to as low total as possible.
England would start their innings from the overnight total of 6 with Alastair Cook (2*) and Keaton Jennings (4*) starting their proceedings in the second innings.
India skipper Virat Kohli would hope their pace battery stars with the new ball and aim to restrict England under 200 because batting in the fourth innings isn't going to be easy for India. A lot depends on R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday as India aim to get the English wickets early on.
Owing to the 30-year-old's unbeaten 132, his first century outside the sub-continent since 2013, India recovered from a precarious 195 for eight to go past England and finish at 273 in their first innings.
Leading the five-match series 2-1, hosts England were all out for 246 in their first innings, and finished the second day at six for no loss in their second innings to trail by 21 runs.
Pujara's innings and his last-wicket stand of 46 runs with Jasprit Bumrah (6) have virtually made the encounter at Rose Bowl a game of second innings.
He got to his 15th century, and second outside Asia, with a double over the bowler's head, and well aware of the significance of the knock to the final outcome, the unassuming India number three raised his bat and helmet in celebration.
Here are the live updates:
England reach 70 for the loss of two wickets and they now lead by 41 runs. Joe Root and Keaton Jennings are looking to revive the hosts from early blows and deny India any more wickets in this session. Ashwin hasn't been effective with the ball so far. Root and Jennings are playing him comfortably.
Ashwin to take 4 wickets in this innings. Hopefully five. And hopefully before it’s too late. #ENGvIND— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 1, 2018
England are 33/2 and now their skipper Joe Root walks into the middle.
KL Rahul's catching is giving India's bowlers a much needed boost— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 1, 2018
Wicket! Ishant Sharma strikes and Moeen Ali who's previous best was 8 at No. 3 added just one more to it and departs for 9. KL Rahul took a splendid catch at second slip to end left-hander's stay at the crease. Ishant Sharma, too, gets a wicket early on.
K L Rahul’s slip catching has been a feature of this series. Stunning effort to get rid of Moeen. England ha e sputtered their way in wiping out the small lead, but with two wickets gone, in deep trouble already— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 1, 2018
Moeen Ali has been promoted to No.3 in the second innings.
Moeen Ali has reached his best score batting at No.3 in Tests for England. He's eight not out.#ENGvIND— Sam Morshead (@SamMorshead_) September 1, 2018
Wicket! Alastair Cook is caught at slip cordon by KL Rahul after a couple of juggles and holds on to it. Cook's poor form with the bat continues and England are 24/1. Jasprit Bumrah gets the first breakthrough to the visitors.
At the end of 10 overs, England have reached 16/0 and they trail by 11 runs. Openers Cook and Jennings are looking in fine touch this morning. And India have made the first bowling change of the day, Jasprit Bumrah has replaced Ashwin.
R Ashwin starts proceedings for India on the third day while Ishant Sharma bowls from the other end. There are early signs of spin on the pitch and that has encouraged skipper Kohli to go with the off-spinner.
Looking forward to a great days play at the #ageasbowl today - what a ripping pitch it’s been for test match cricket. I hope Ashwin bowls an early delivery into the rough so the ball jumps and spins big - this will create huge doubt in the England batsman’s minds. Bring on day 3— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 1, 2018
Big day ahead for England!
Huge day ahead!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 1, 2018
How many do we need in our second innings?
Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/XSzc6gSiqo#EngvInd pic.twitter.com/UpTbxC5Xw0
Meanwhile, India's squad for Asia Cup is announced and skipper Virat Kohli has been rested.
Team India for Asia Cup, 2018 announced. Rohit Sharma set to lead the side in UAE #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/mx6mF27a9K— BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2018
Hello and welcome to the live updates on the third day of the fourth Test. All set for Day 3!
Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the 4th Test.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cJ1BiVVuPm— BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2018
