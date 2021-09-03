India vs England, 4th Test Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah leads India fightback

England vs India: Shardul Thakur surpasses Virender Sehwag to slam second-fastest Test fifty for India

The five-match Test series hangs in the balance as the teams are currently tied 1-1 after three matches. After being put into bat first, the Indian batting line-up once again collapsed as India folded for 191 on day 1. But despite the batsmen's poor outing, Jasprit Bumrah kept the game alive, removing England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed at the Kennington Oval on Thursday.

At stumps, England were training by 138 runs after losing three wickets. With Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson ripping through the India line-up, the hosts dominated the first two sessions. But following their superb bowling display, the England batting line-up faltered as the openers fell cheaply, with Bumrah removing Rory Burns for 5 and Haseeb Hameed for a duck.

Umesh Yadav then handed the visitors the big wicket, removing the in-form Joe Root (21) to reduce the hosts to 52/3. Dawid Malan (26) and Craig Overton (1) were at the crease at the end of the day with the score reading 53/3.

Earlier, Shardul Thakur played an important knock of 57, with skipper Virat Kohli scoring 50, as the England bowlers ripped the Indian line-up. While Woakes returned with four wickets, Robbinson pocketed three. James Anderson and Craig Overton picked up one wicket each.

After being sent in to bat, openers Rohit Sharma (11) and KL Rahul (17) put up a 280run stand, before Woakes picked up the first wicket. Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul failed to get going as India were reduced to 28/2. James Anderson reduced India to 39/3 in the 20th over.

Skipper Virat Kohli (50) brought some stability as the score reach 54/3 at lunch. The Indian skipper looked set for a big innings but Robinson send him back as soon as he reached the half-century mark. England tightened their grip and Rahane, Rishabh Pant once again failed to impress.

Shardul Thakur lend some respite to India scoring a quickfire 57 off 36. Woakes handed India the crucial wicket as India folded for 191 in 61.3 overs.

Brief Scores:

India 191 all out in 61.3 overs (Virat Kohli 50, Shardul Thakur 57; James Anderson 1/41, Ollie Robinson 3/38, Chris Woakes 4/55, Craig Overton 1/49). England 53/3 in 17 overs (Joe Root 21, Dawid Malan batting 26; Jasprit Bumrah 2/15).