India Vs England, 4th Test: Probable India XI for Southampton Test

1. Shikhar Dhawan

After Murali Vijay's consistently poor show, Shikhar Dhawan was given a go-ahead for the third Test. The left-handed batsman from Delhi didn't let the team management down.

He may not have played a memorable knock in both innings but Dhawan gave India a good start in both the innings. Dhawan and KL Rahul forged afifty-plus partnership in both the innings and a laid a foundation for the middle-order batsmen to capitalise upon.

Dhawan scored valuable 35 and 44 in the two innings of the third Test but the team would hope for a bigger knock from the southpaw.

2. KL Rahul

Like Dhawan, KL Rahul was also given the confidence from the captain and coach despite failing to score in the first two games.

The talented Karnataka batsman gave his team a good start with innings of 23 and 36 in the two innings. Just like Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul had also done all the labour to convert a good start into a big knock but like his opening partner, he too failed in doing so.

Rahul has consistently failed to play a big knock which is long overdue from the right-handed batsman.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

The Saurashtra batsman and Team India's regular at No. 3 played a memorable knock of 72 runs in the second innings of the third Test match.

He threw away his wicket in the first innings and left the team languishing under pressure just before the lunch break. But in the second innings, Pujara played his kind of knock and frustrated the English bowlers. He played 208 balls and stitched a hundred-plus stand with skipper Kohli.

Pujara showed resilience in the second innings and punctured the hopes of the England bowlers to dismiss the tourists cheaply.

Pujara spent the last few months playing in English County and that seems to have been paying him off in terms of preparation and technique.

4. Virat Kohli

The India captain once again shined bright in the third Test. After a blip in the second test at Lord's in which he could only amass 40 runs, the right-handed batsman from Delhi scored 97 and 103 in the third Test.

Kohli's resilient knocks in both the innings ensured India score big against England and ensured India post a massive 521-run target for the hosts to chase.

All eyes once again will be on the right-handed batsman from Delhi who has regained his top spot in the Tests rankings.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has already predicted that Kohli will notch up his third Test ton on the series.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

One of the biggest positives for India from the third Test match was Ajinkya Rahane's coming back to his form. The vice-captain played a brilliant 82-run knock and in the first innings. His partnership with skipper Kohli ensured India cross the 300-run mark in the first innings.

The team would want more such big knocks from their vice-captain if they wish to score big in thefourth Test match as well.

6. Rishabh Pant

The young wicketkeeper-batsman from Delhi made his debut in the third Test match and looked impressive. The left-handed batsman garnered a lot of praise for opening his account in the Test format with a six.

Pant was equally good behind the stumps as well. The youngster took a total of 7 catches behind the stumps. Pant would be eager to add some runs to his name.

7. Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder silenced his critics after bagging his maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings and rattled the English batting line-up.

If Pandya the bowler wreaked havoc in the first innings, Pandya the batsman was equally menacing in the second innings as he notched up a quickfire fifty.

Pandya's all-round performance played a vital role in India's win in the third Test. Captain Kohli would be hoping similar performances from the Baroda cricketer.

8. R Ashwin/Ravindra Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin will be Team India's first-choice bowler for the fourth Test as well. But the all-rounder was injured in the third Test match. He played through a hip stress during the Nottingham Test.

After four days' rest, he didn't bowl on Monday as the team got back to practice nets at the Rose Bowl. Ashwin did bowl on Tuesday though and looked at ease.

Even so, Ravindra Jadeja has been gearing up with both bat and ball, hoping for a first call-up in this series just in case Ashwin isn't available.

9. Ishant Sharma

The Delhi speedster was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the second innings as he returned with a fifer (5/51) in Edgbaston Test.

Ishant too spent a lot of time playing county cricket and his experience paid off. He picked up four wickets in the third Test match but lend a good helping hand to the rest of the bowlers.

If there will be grass on the pitch then Ishant might even be asked to start the proceedings with the new ball.

10. Mohammed Shami

The Bengal pacer has been struggling with his form in England but will be leading India's pace battery in the fourth Test match as well.

He rattled England's middle order in first test Test and remained wicketless in the second innings.

Shami was ineffective in the second Test and failed to reap the benefits of the new ball. Like Ishant, Shami too bowled well but failed to get wickets.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was another big positives for India in the third Test as he grabbed his second consecutive fifer in only his fourth Test match.

The youngster rattled England's middle order in the second innings and helped his team win the match quite convincingly.

Bumrah has picked up 20 wickets in four Test matches and proved why he's such an important asset.