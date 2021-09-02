India vs England, 4th Test: Virat Kohli's decision to leave R Ashwin out leaves experts flabbergasted

England captain Joe Root won the toss and invited his Indian counterpart to bat first on a pitch that had a lot on offer for the bowlers, with conditions overcast. Root also revealed that he's made a couple of changes to the playing eleven in Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope. Woakes replaced out-of-form Sam Curran while Pope came in for Jos Buttler who took leave due to family matters.

India too made a couple of changes to the playing eleven but the Indian captain informed it was forced one as pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami failed to make it to the playing XI as they weren't completely fit.

But one question was on everyone's lips, what about R Ashwin? When asked about why the team management continued to sideline Ashwin on the tour Kohli informed after the toss, "England has four left-handers, so a good match-up for Jadeja, with our seamers bowling over the wicket. Also factors in his (Jadeja) balance at No.7.

But the cricketing world was surprised with Kohli's decision to ignore Ashwin.

Senior commentator Harsha Bhogle once again expressed his surprise as the Tamil Nadu off-spinner was not picked in the side.

"I really hope it works but I am flabbergasted that India have gone in without Ashwin again," tweeted Bhogle.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has been pretty vocal about India captain Virat Kohli's decision to leave out Ashwin, termed it as 'madness'.

"The non-selection of @ashwinravi99 has to be the greatest NON-selection we have ever witnessed across 4 Tests in the UK !!! 413 Test wickets & 5 Test 100s !!!! #ENGvIND... Madness," Vaughan tweeted.

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh also criticised the Indian team management's decision and wrote, "Makes you wonder if the Indian think tank have any clue. #unfathomable."

Veteran commentator Ayaz Memon tweeted, "@ashwinravi99 not in the playing XI. To say the least, I'm surprised. Shami has a niggle too, so India without someone who kept England batsmen under pressure even if his wickets aggregate in series is modest."

"I'm going to stick my neck out and say that I may not agree with @imVkohli & the management's chosen XI, but I admire their courage & conviction. The media and fans would have been far easier on them if they had picked Ashwin, regardless of the match result," wrote Joy Bhattacharjya.

Politician and writer Shashi Tharoor also expressed his shock at Ashwin being left out and tweeted, "I can't believe they left out Ashwin again, on England's most spin-friendly ground. This team is unbelievable. You pick your five best bowlers, @ashwinravi99 has to be the first or second name. Omitting him & @MdShami11 at the Oval is like a death-wish -- as if you want to lose!"