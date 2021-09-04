India vs England 4th Test: Was KL Rahul out or not out? DRS decision sparks controversy

England captain Joe Root straightway opted for DRS, and after a few minutes of deliberation the third umpire gave it out as there was disturbances in the Snickometer as the ball went past the bat.

It appeared a legitimate decision. But Rahul appeared totally displeased with that call and he was seen explaining the same to Gough while walking back to the pavilion. Perhaps, Rahul was telling the umpire that the sound and wrinkles came after his bat hit his pads.

Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar too made this point in the commentary in the Sony TV as the creases on the Snickometre seems to have appeared moments after the ball moved past Rahul's bat. But the closeness that moment - ball moving past the bat and the wrinkles appearing on the Snickometre, might have prompted the third umpire to rule Rahul out, reversing the on-field umpire's call.

But at that point, Rahul was having a solid opening alliance with Rohit Sharma that took India to 83 for no loss after the visitors conceded 99 runs lead in the first innings.

However, there was a moment too when the DRS saved Rahul. It came when Chris Woakes trapped him in front of the wicket with an in swinger. Gough ruled him out and Rahul took the review a bit reluctantly after consulting his partner Rohit.

The decision proved right as the ball was sliding past the leg-stump as it was shown in the and umpire Gough had to reverse his decision. India and England are locked at 1-1 after three Tests with Virat Kohli's bunch winning at the Lord's and the visitors pulling one back at Leeds.