India vs England 5th Test 2022: New Date, Venue; final match to be played during India's limited-overs tour

The Test match, which was supposed to be held in Manchester, has now been moved to Edgbaston and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will be held from July 1.

"With India leading the series 2-1, the concluding fifth match will now take place from July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," said the ECB in a statement.

"Ticket holders do not have to take any action as all tickets will remain valid for the equivalent rearranged matchday at their host venue. "Host venues will communicate the new fixture details to ticket purchasers and the options available to them, including the timeframe for requesting a refund if they are not able to attend the new match day," the ECB added.

Last month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had claimed that the rescheduled match would be an extension of the series and not a standalone game, which the ECB had been wishing for.

"We want the series to be completed as this will be our first series win (in England) since 2007," Ganguly had said.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side was leading the five-Test series against Joe Root and band 2-1 when the match was called off after the visiting players refused to step onto the field following positive COVID-19 cases among their support staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri. The tickets for the first three days of the contest were sold out.