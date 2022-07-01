India vs England 5th Test: Birmingham Edgbaston Stadium Weather Forecast from July 1 to July 5

India are eyeing a series win in England for the first time since 2007 and the home side is looking for a series-levelling win as India lead the series 2-1 now.

Both India and England have undergone a sea of changes since the 4th Test was played last year, and the fifth Test getting suspended due to Covid-19.

India and England now have new captains and coaches and can’t really call this a continuation of last year’s series, though it is being played out like that.

Nevertheless, we have an exciting Test on the cards and the only worrying factor is the English weather, fickle even at its most consistent self.

So, here we are giving a weather overview during the India vs England Test from July 1 to July 5.

Birmingham weather — July 1 to 5

The English weather is quite the unpredictable child. Predictions can be thrown to winds in a jiffy as weather pattern goes for a toss here. But here we are giving you the general forecast and weather report for five match days during the India vs England 5th Test.

July 1, Match Day 1: There are 55 per cent of chances of rain on Day 1 of the Test with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees, which is the common temperature in England at this time.

July 2, Match Day 2: There is 69 per cent of rain on Day 2 of the Test. So, we can expect another truncated day.

July 3, Match Day 3: There is only 16 per cent chances of rain on Day 3 but it is predicted to be a heavily cloudy day.

July 4, Match Day 4: The Day 4 of the Test has only 4 per cent chances of the rain with occasional cloudy periods marking the play.

July 5, Match Day 5: The final Day of the Test perhaps offers the best day too with only 2 per cent chances of rain. Temperature too goes a notch above at 21 degrees with plenty of sun. Hopefully, the match lasts that long.