India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5 live updates: Hosts push for victory on final day of tour

Having posted an imposing total of 423/8 in their second innings, England set India a target of 464. India began their chase terribly, losing their opener Shikhar Dhawan, No 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli in quick succession to some lethal swing bowling by James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

However, the other opener KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane kept India alive but they have a long day ahead of them.

England, have a simpler task at hand and have to claim seven wickets to clinch a dominating 4-1 series win.

Live updates from Day 5 of the fifth and final Test:

Another one bites the dust. Hanuma Vihari, who had a half-century in the first innings, goes for a duck, edging Ben Stokes to Jonny Bairstow. And England look to close this one out pretty soon now. Rishabh Pant is next in. India 121/5 (KL Rahul 74) in 37 overs GOT HIM! And Moeen Ali provides the breakthrough for England. Ajinkya Rahane (37) goes for a sweep shot but plays it too early to Keaton Jennings at midwicket. India lose their first wicket of the day just when there was the possibility of saving this Test. India 120/4 (Rahul 73) in 35.3 overs Also 100 up for India. A loose full toss by Sam Curran wide of the stumps and Ajinkya Rahane tucks it through the point boundary. India 101/3 (Rahul 62, Rahane 29) after 33 overs Second review lost. Moeen Ali's delivery stays low and catches KL Rahul by surprise as tries to defend it on the back-foot. England felt it hit the pads on line but the impact is outside and the umpire's stays. England don't have any more reviews by the way. India 97/3 (Rahul 62, Rahane 25) after 32 overs India 90/3 in 29 overs. Quite a fight put up by KL Rahul (61) and Ajinkya Rahane (19) to resist the initial pace attack. Now, Moeen Ali replaces Stuart Broad and let's see if there's any spin in the tale. India 84/3 (Rahul 59, Rahane 15) after 26 overs: Both Stuart Broad and James Anderson are tempting the Indian batsmen to play for the nick. Broad even has a silly mid-on in place. And now, England change their plan by replacing Anderson with Sam Curran. Rahul is definitely not afraid to play his shots against Jimmy and Broad. He was confident from the word go and he's delivered.



Can @klrahul11 step up and make it a big one? 🤔



LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3.#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/PHxMt1PozX — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) September 11, 2018 Big appeal: Stuart Broad's inswinger catches Ajinkya Rahane on the pads but the ball appeared to be deflecting outside leg. He's again hit on the thighs at 21.5 but the ball would have missed the stumps anyway. India 76/3 (Rahul 53, Rahane 13) after 22 overs 20th over, India 62/3 (Rahul 50, Rahane 10): Rahul brings up his fifty in the last ball of the previous over with a fine boundary. This is his first fifty of the series. 19th over, India 58/3 (Rahul 46, Rahane 10): James Anderson gets us underway at Oval. While Day 4, Monday, was all about Alastair Cook and his 147 in his final international innings, today could be about England's pace attack. Anderson and Stuart Broad can cross Glenn McGrath and Kapil Dev respectively in the list of leading Test wicket-takers. James Anderson has equaled Australia legend Glenn McGrath in the list of leading wicket-takers. Fancy footwork from @jimmy9 in England’s pre-play kick about.



He’ll have a few tricks up his sleeve with ball in hand this morning too as he goes in search of record-breaking Test wicket No 5️⃣6️⃣4️⃣!



Watch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ENGvIND🇮🇳 from 10.30am on Sky Sports Cricket. pic.twitter.com/UqhxS4THEz — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 11, 2018 Your thoughts? Realistically speaking, India making it 2-3 in the Test series is out of the window. Is there anyone left in the batting who can bat out of their skins to ensure it remains 1-3 and doesn't become 1-4 at the end of the day? #ENGvIND — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) September 11, 2018 Welcome to MyKhel live coverage of the fifth and final day of the final Test match as well as India's Tour of England 2018. The hosts will look for an outright win in what is their former captain Alastair Cook's last day as an international. And they are very well poised to claim that victory as they only need seven more wickets.

