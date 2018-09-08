India Vs England, 5th Test: Buttler's birthday special guides England to 332 - See Pics

London, Sep 8: Jos Buttler scored 89 on his 28th birthday to rescue England in their first innings and take them to 332 on day two of the fifth Test match.

Buttler struck his 10th career half-century before getting dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja to give hosts a competitive score.

Earlier in the first session, Indian bowlers struggled to wrap up the home team's tail at lunch on day two.

Buttler and Stuart Broad (38) put up a 98-run stand for the ninth wicket and frustrated the Indian bowlers. Broad was dismissed by Jadeja while he tried to attack the spinner. KL Rahul took a good running catch to end the left-hander's innings.

After Broad's departure, Buttler - the birthday boy - started shifting the gears and add runs quickly. He even smashed Jasprit Bumrah for a couple of maximums.

Starting at overnight 198 for seven in their first innings, Indian pacers found some lateral movement in the morning but were unable to get the English tail-enders' out.

The English tail-enders' performance has been the main reason why India are 1-3 down in the series, and it was a near-repeat effort from the home team's lower-order on Saturday morning as Indian bowlers failed to get wickets despite getting assistance from the pitch.

Mohammed Shami (0/72) was again India's best bowler on Saturday, beating the bat again and again but luck didn't favour him.

Adil Rashid (15) and Buttler pushed the score past 200 quickly as 45 runs came in the first hour of play. Jasprit Bumrah (3/83) did account for the wicket of Rashid, out lbw in the seventh over of the morning despite a DRS referral from the batsman.

But Buttler and Broad denied the Indian bowlers any further breakthroughs in the remainder of the session, much to the frustration of the Indians.

Buttler reached his half-century off 84 balls as England crossed 250 in the 104th over. Later, Buttler brought up his 50-run partnership with Broad off 61 balls as England quick scoring rate added to India's frustration.

India reduced England to 181 for seven at one stage on Friday, but now the game seemed to be slipping away from the visitors. England have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with wins in Birmingham, Lord's and Southampton. India won the third Test at Nottingham.

Here are a few moments from England's first innings:

Guard of honour for Cook The Indian Team gave a guard of honour to Alastair Cook as he walked into the middle to bat in the first innings of his farewell Test on Day 1 of the fifth Test. Fifty for The Chef Cook shined in his farewell Test as he smashed his career's 57th half-century. Cook went on to score 71 in the innings before getting dismissed. Cook cleaned up by Bumrah Cook was dismissed for 71 by Jasprit Bumrah after playing 190 deliveries. Dhawan's Bhangra for Indian supporters Shikhar Dhawan dances in front of India fans during the fifth cricket test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, Friday. Kohli celebrates fall of a wicket India captain Virat Kohli, right, celebrates India's Ishant Sharma, not pictured, taking the wicket of England's Sam Curran. Curran was dismissed for duck. 10th fifty for Buttler Jos Buttler scored his 10th career half-century to rescue England and made Indian bowlers struggle to wrap up the home team's tail. Hanuma Vihari gets India debut cap Hanuma Vihari became 292nd Indian to get the Test cap. He was preferred over Karun Nair in the playing XI triggering speculation over what wrong the latter has done.