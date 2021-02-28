India vs England: Australia spinner Nathan Lyon slams those 'crying over' turning Motera pitch in 3rd Test

17 wickets fell on the second day of the match which the hosts won by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-Test series. As England batsmen were dismissed for 81 in their second innings with all ten wickets being picked up by spinners.

Several cricket experts came down heavily upon BCCI for laying down a rank-turner and with former England cricketer Michael Vaughan advising the ICC to put a check on countries like India from producing such tracks. Vaughan even opined that if India is allowed to "get away" with producing pitches that are not deemed good enough for Test cricket, the more "toothless" the ICC will look.

However, the Australia tweaker seemed to have differed with those criticising the pitch and said that when teams get bowled out for low scores on a seaming wicket, there is hardly any criticism but as soon a turning track creates a problem for the batsmen, everyone starts "crying" about it.

The Australia off-spinner, while speaking to Cricket Australia, said: "We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says a thing (about the pitch)."

Lyon was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying, "But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it."

"I don't get it. I'm all for it, it was entertaining," he added.

The 33-year-old spinner, who has 399 Test wickets to his name, also mentioned that the Ahmedabad pitch, used for the third Test, was "brilliant" and that he would like the Motera curator to work at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"I was up all night watching it (Ahmedabad Test). It was absolutely brilliant. I'm thinking about bringing that curator out to the SCG," Lyon said.