India vs England: Bairstow to keep wicket as England name unchanged team for Oval Test

India vs England, 5th Test, Preview: Battered India eye consolation win

However, Bairstow played as a specialist batsman in that match due to a fractured finger he suffered while keeping wicket during the third Test at Trent Bridge. Jos Buttler took over the gloves last time out but will now be back in the field at the Oval, with the vice-captain also dropping down one spot in a reshuffled batting order.

All-rounder Moeen, however, is promoted up to three, a position he occupied for England during the second innings of the fourth Test, with Root reverting to number four.

"I think it gives us the best chance of winning this game," Root told the media. "Moeen has played exceptionally well at number three for his county and wants to do it. He feels very comfortable there and his style of batting could get us off to a really good start at the top of the order and give the middle order a really good chance of taking things on from there.

"With the cricket we've got coming up it might be the way to go - it gives us great options and he thoroughly deserves the opportunity."

Alastair Cook will be making his farewell Test appearance for England after announcing on Monday (September 3) he will retire from international cricket at the conclusion of the series.