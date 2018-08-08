India Vs England: Cheteshwar Pujara might not feature in Lord's Test too, feels Virender Sehwag

The former India opener now feels the Karnataka batsman KL Rahul should be given another opportunity to bat at No.3 so that he proves his mettle. Sehwag also opined that Pujara will have to further wait for his turn in the Playing XI.

The Nawab of Najafgarh told India TV, "If KL Rahul played the first Test then I think he should play the second match too. He should get enough chances. Because if you drop a player after just one match, it will definitely hurt his confidence."

"I think a player should get at least one full series and then if he fails to perform, you can drop that particular player from the team and give chance to others," he added.

Sehwag, however, was quick to add that Pujara should be recalled to the side in place of Rahul should the Karnataka batsman fail to deliver the goods at Lord's.

"Yes, earlier I did think that Pujara should play at Lord's but now I feel that KL Rahul should get the chance since he played the first Test."

"If he fails to perform in both the innings at Lord's then I think it would be good to bring Pujara in for the third Test," he added.

Earlier on August 6, Sehwag made a funny tweet and suggested Kohli should play Pujara at Lord's after India's top-order performed terribly in the opening Test at Edgbaston.

Sehwag had suggested the Indian team management to include Pujara in the Playing XI after England announced two changes in their squad for the second Test match.

England have inducted 20-year-old Surrey middle-order batsman Ollie Pope as a replacement to David Malan and pacer Chris Woakes returns to the squad in place of Ben Stokes, who faces a court hearing this coming week in Bristol.

Taking a cue from the bold changes made by England selectors, Sehwag too made his suggestion but in his own witty manner.

"Pope likely to play for England. Should India play Pujara in the second test? After all, it's Lords," tweeted Sehwag.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator now believes that India shouldn't alter the batting order.