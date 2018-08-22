Cricket

India vs England Day 5 Live Update: India beat England by 203 runs

Live Blog
Written By:

India will be looking to complete the formalities against England
India will be looking to complete the formalities against England

Nottingham, August 22: India had plucked nine English wickets on Tuesday (August 22) and they need just one more to complete the win and reduce the series score line to 2-1 after losing the matches at Edgbaston and Lords.

Will it be a ball or an over enough for India? Or will the last wicket pair of England - Adil Rashid and James Anderson - extend India's stay at park? We will have our answer soon and here's MyKhel's live coverage of the final day's action from Trent Bridge.

SCOREBOARD

For those who are keen to know about weather in Nottingham, it's cloudy there but without any immediate threat of a downpour.

03:49 pm

The 4th Test will be at Aegas Bowl, Southampton from August 30. Both the teams will have a week to recuperate and plan for a crucial match. Till then CIAO CIAO - hope you enjoyed the coverage and wait till you read full report and comments

03:44 pm

All over. India beat England by 203 runs. They required just 2.5 overs and Ashwin completed the formalities with the wicket of Anderson. India have reduced the series margin 2-1.

03:37 pm

Jimmy and Adil survived two overs from Shami and Pandya

03:32 pm

Hardik Pandya begins the action for India against Jimmy Anderson

03:15 pm

So, welcome all! Final round of action beckons and it's about 15 minutes away and hopefully not a long one for India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
