India vs England: Dom Bess gets knocked on the head by advertising board during media interaction

The off-spinner had a memorable day into the middle as he emerged as the pick of the bowlers for England as he took the wickets of all big four India batsmen in their first innings and brought his team in the driver's seat. The 23-year-old was interacting with the media persons at Chepauk when the advertising board fell on him but the cricketer showed composure as he continued his chat. Lucky for him that the advertising boards are lightweight and did not harm the tweaker.

Earlier on day three, the Yorkshire spinner claimed 4-55 from 23 overs. Bess snared home skipper Kohli for 11 and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for one, before putting an end to Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara's stand. It was the wicket of Kohli, who flicked a bat-pad catch to Ollie Pope, that gave Bess the most satisfaction in his finest outing for England in a career spanning 13 Tests.

"It is certainly up there," he said. "The calibre of the player, who he is, is phenomenal. He is a world-class player so it was special, but more for what my process was. "What I'm learning, what I'm doing that is getting me to that. You are always looking to get batsmen out but it's not about bowling that magic ball.

"It's about smashing in 10, 15 balls in a good area and then something will happen. That's what I was really pleased about. I thought I held my line and length really well.

"It's not about who you are getting out, it's the consistency of balls. I thought I bowled pretty well and I think I am bowling really well at the moment. "It was important to make sure I had real confidence in my mentality and process. I'm 23, I'm only going to keep growing. My journey is going to be up and down."

Responding to England's 578 all out, India were bundled out for 337 in their first innings before a sparkling knock from Pant, ending with 91 runs from 88 balls, Cheteshwar Pujara (73) and Washington Sundar scoring an unbeaten 85.