India vs England: Fight or friendly banter? Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the neck - Watch video

While Siraj played a couple of games in Australia, Kuldeep failed to impress the team management as warmed up the benches. Later, in the opening Test against England spinners, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem were preferred over Kuldeep which surprised many.

A video on the social media is doing the rounds in which Siraj and Kuldeep were caught on camera getting involved in a scuffle. As the camera panned towards the Indian dressing room during the end of the play on day two, Siraj could be seen aggressively grabbing Kuldeep's neck from behind. But before anything else could be seen, the camera shifted towards head coach Ravi Shastri who was moving towards the ground.

Although its context is clearly not known, it certainly raises a few concern if everything is fine between the two. While it could be something questionable, it could simply be a friendly gesture between two friends sharing some light moments.

Earlier on day two, Root became the first player to mark a 100th Test cap with a double century as the English made India toil again on day two. Root resumed on 128 and the captain went on to make a magnificent 218, putting on 124 for the fourth wicket with the brilliant Ben Stokes (82). The tourists were in a commanding position on 555-8 at stumps on a day which saw the imperious Root take centre stage once again.

Yorkshireman Root moved above Alec Stewart to go third on the list of England's leading Test run-scorers with another masterclass, taking his staggering tally of runs to 644 in his last three Tests.