India vs England: Injured Jofra Archer to miss the second Test against India

By
Chennai, February 11: Jofra Archer, the England fast bowler, will miss the second Test against India starting on Saturday (February 13) because of a discomfort on his elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday (February 11).

However, the ECB said Archer will be available for selection in the third Test scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad. "Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow. The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue," said a statement from ECB.

"The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad," the statement said.

As per England's rotation policy Archer and Ben Stokes had not travelled to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series, which the visitors won 2-0. Both Archer and Stokes arrived early at Chennai and were engaged in training after completing the mandatory quarantine process. Archer had taken three wickets - two in the first innings and one in the second innings - in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

Story first published: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 21:51 [IST]
