India vs England: Jofra Archer says the Test series will not be lopsided even on spin-friendly pitches

"I've played lots of Indian Premier League here but nothing in terms of first-class cricket, so the challenges of bowling with a red ball will become clearer," he wrote in the Daily Mail.

"In the IPL the batters have to come at you, whereas in Test cricket they can sit on you for a full session if they want and if the pitch is dead there is nothing you can do about it. So, let's hope we get some good wickets with a little bit of pace for the bowlers. Or even some turn, because if they spin, the matches will not be one-sided. We have good spinners in our squad and India won't out-spin us," said Archer.

Archer also supported said rotation of England players. "I know that Stuart Broad talked about playing two of six Test matches this winter because the conditions do not necessarily suit fast bowlers and, similarly, if I play two against India I will be happy. As an attack, we must get used to more rotation and it feels good that any one of us can walk away from the team knowing that whoever comes in as our replacement will perform.

"I guess for years it has been a big thing for bowlers to strive to keep their places in the team, but now it's more like you are passing the baton over in as strong a position as possible. You don't hold back, you must give everything you can when you get an opportunity. There's no trying to preserve yourself. These are new times in cricket and you have to adjust. We face 17 Test matches in 2021 and it is virtually impossible to play every one, so resting periods have been organised well in advance.

"Decisions like this come about from speaking to coach Chris Silverwood and both England captains, Joe and Eoin Morgan. Most tours include all three formats, so you need to be across everything with all of them if you play all three like me. It's important that everyone is on the same page," he added.