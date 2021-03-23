India vs England: Krunal Pandya slams fastest fifty on ODI debut, breaks 31-year-old record

Krunal - the left-handed spin-bowling all-rounder - smashed his maiden half-century off just 26 deliveries after taking a single off English pacer Tom Curran. Krunal surpassed John Morris of New Zealand, who set the record of fastest fifty from a debutant when he slammed a half-century off 35 deliveries against England in 1990.

India vs England, 1st ODI: Emotional Krunal Pandya cries on TV after making a fifty on debut

Krunal's fifty is also the fastest ODI half-century by an Indian since 2012. Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar owns the record of slamming the fastest ODI fifty (off 21 balls) for India against Zimbabwe.

Krunal hit 58 off 31 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, and helped his team post 317/5 in the stipulated 50 overs. Along with KL Rahul (62* off 43 balls) shared a partnership of 112 runs in 9.3 overs.

At the end of the innings, Krunal got emotional and dedicated his performance to his late father who passed away in January this year.

It was an emotional moment for the Baroda cricketer whose younger brother Hardik Pandya was also present in the Indian dressing room. An emotional Krunal was caught on the camera tightly hugging his younger brother near the boundary rope.

When commentator Murali Kartik asked the Mumbai Indians' all-rounder about his emotions, the Baroda all-rounder could not answer the query as he broke down in front of the camera.

"This one is for my dad. I was very emotional when I got my cap." It was all he could manage before breaking down.

Kartik waited patiently for the debutant to gather his emotions but he could not and the former India left-arm spinner told him that they will get back to him at a later stage.

The Pandyas' father was passed away in January and Krunal had to come out of Baroda's bio-secure bubble during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be with his family.

Earlier in the day, Krunal received his ODI cap from his younger brother Hardik. He along with pacer Prasidh Krishna were handed debut caps for the opening encounter against England.