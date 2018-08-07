India Vs England: MS Dhoni feels Virat Kohli is close to gaining legend status

On the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, the veteran India cricketer praised Kohli's batting despite team's defeat against England in the opening Test at Edgbaston.

"Virat is the best. He has reached a status where he is close to legend status. I am very happy for him. The way he has batted everywhere and the last few years he has been brilliant taking the team forward. That's what you want from a leader. All the best to him and very well done," Dhoni told media persons.

Kohli, who played knocks of 149 and 51 in the first Test, surpassed Steve Smith to become No. 1 ranked Test cricketer. The Indian captain is also ranked No. 1 batsman in the ODI rankings.

At the event, Dhoni also praised the Indian bowlers for picking up 20 wickets in the closely-fought Test match which Kohli and Co. lost by a margin of 31 runs.

"To win a Test match you need 20 wickets. And we did that. That's all I will say. It doesn't matter how well you bat and how well you are there for five days but if you take 20 wickets, you can win a Test match," he said.

Dhoni-led India defeated English at Lord's Test but eventually ended up losing it 3-1 when they last toured England in 2014. Under Dhoni's captaincy, India's overseas record in Tests wasn't as impressive as his performance at home.

Under Kohli's leadership, Team India - which is ranked No. in Tests, is looking to improve its performance outside the subcontinent.

Team India are gearing up for the second Test match against England at Lord's. Kohli and his team must be hoping to repeat a 2014-like performance to square-off the series.

Dhoni was part of India's limited-overs' team in England last month. The Men In Blue won the T20I series while lost the ODI rubber. Dhoni became the fourth Indian batsman to complete 10000 ODI runs on the tour but the 37-year-old was criticised for his slow batting against England in the second and third ODIs.