India vs England: Prasidh Krishna can't wait to get started after dream national team call up

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday (March 19) announced the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England with Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, and Krishna securing a spot in the squad.

After earning his first call up to the national team, the 25-year-old Prasidh like every other cricketer couldn't hide his excitement about a potential chance to represent the country and thanked the BCCI via his social media account.

India vs England: Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya get call to India ODI squad, find the full team

"Feels surreal when you get the call to play for your country. It's like a dream come true. Excited to play my part and contribute to the success of the team. Thanks @BCCI. Can't wait to get started," Krishna tweeted.

The ODI series will begin on March 23, while the second and third ODI will be played on March 26 and 28 respectively with all the matches to be played in Pune.

Krishna had represented KKR in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), taking four wickets with an economy rate of 9.37 in six matches. He made his List A debut in 2017, representing Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has since taken 81 wickets in 48 matches.

India's ODI squad for England series: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.