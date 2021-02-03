India vs England: Probable India XI for 1st Test in Chennai; Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma to make a comeback

1. Rohit Sharma

The talented right-handed senior India batsman featured in the last two Tests in Australia but did not have a great Test series personally for the kind of batsman he is.

Apart from a 52 at Sydney, Rohit didn't have any good outing with the bat. However, despite making his return from an injury lay-off, the Mumbaikar looked in fine touch and forged valuable opening stands with Shubman Gill in Sydney Test, and due to that, he will get a chance to return to his best in home conditions.

2. Shubman Gill

The young batsman from Punjab was one of the biggest positives for India from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Gill made scores of 45, 35*, 50, 31, 7 and 91 in his three Tests against the Aussies and drew everyone's attention.

The 21-year-old batsman impressed all with his maturity and composure against the formidable Aussie bowling attack and that is going to give him an extension as an opener in the home series against England.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

Team India's 'Rock of Gibralter' will be back in action after his blunting the Aussies with his defiance Down Under.

The Saurashtra batsman who turned 33 last week would be looking to bat, bat and bat at Chepauk track and become a tough nut to crack for the English bowlers.

England bowlers will not cherish that sight for sure as the right-handed batsman would be looking to play big knocks at home turf.

4. Virat Kohli

King Kohli missed the last three Tests against the Aussies due to paternity leave and the batting maestro might be itching to go all guns blazing against the English bowlers at home and once again dominate the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer et al, this time at home. The run machine will want to make his return to the India side a grand one too.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

The Mumbaikar was one of the driving forces for India's memorable 'Wonder Down Under'. His series-defining century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground switched fortunes of the Indian side which defied all the odds to create history in Australia.

Rahane's pragmatism amidst injuries to several key players will be remembered till eternity. The right-handed batsman will not be leading the Indian side but his presence in the middle order will strengthen the batting line-up.

6. Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper-batsman showed why he's rated so highly by the experts as he sent a strong message to the critics with his impressing 97 at Sydney and the unbeaten 89 at the Gabba.

The 'Pantastic' show in Australia might have sealed his spot in the Test side ahead of Wriddhiman Saha, despite his continued sloppiness as a wicketkeeper. The southpaw will get a chance in the Playing XI in Chepauk and would be aiming to cement his position further in the red-ball side.

7. Hardik Pandya

With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the series due to finger injury and the surgery that followed, the team management brought Hardik Pandya into the side. The Baroda all-rounder had a brilliant show with the bat in the limited-overs series Down Under and would be eager to continue his purple patch in red-ball cricket.

Hardik can score quick runs down the order and his ability to pick up wickets with his medium-pace make him a good choice in the playing XI. Although his readiness to bowl will be monitored closely because he has hardly bowled following that back surgery in 2019.

8. R Ashwin

The ace spinner will be leading the spin attack against England at his home ground and would be looking for another dominating season under familiar home conditions.

Ashwin contributed with bat and ball against the Aussies and team would be hoping nothing less from the off-spinner.

Back on home turf, he could be even more dangerous and his form will play a significant role in the result of the series.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

With Ashwin in the side, the team management might prefer chinaman Kuldeep Yadav as his spin partner at Chepauk. Kuldeep could be a potent weapon on the Chennai track which is generally on the slower side.

Although local boy, Washington Sundar, had a good show in Australia, however, captain Kohli might look to give the Uttar Pradesh spinner a chance for he has been patiently waiting for his chance.

10. Ishant Sharma

The senior quick recovered from the side strain just in time for the series against Australia but the BCCI kept him under wraps to increase his ability to take the burden of international cricket. The veteran should be back in the pack and would be once again leading the pace attack against the English side at Chepauk.

Currently, at 97 Tests, the right-arm speedster would be looking to enter the elite club of 100 appearances in the whites for his country and also complete 300 Test wickets as he needs just three more to achieve the milestone.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah - who had an experience of fewer than 20 Tests under his belt - led India's pace attack against the Aussies in the absence of seasoned campaigners Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

The pacer, however, missed the Brisbane Test because of an abdomen niggle, and the management will be eager to include him in the side if he has recovered enough.

Bumrah - who hasn't played a single Test at home - might just make his debut at home on February 5. Else, the management would have to look at the option of fielding Siraj or Shardul Thakur, both of whom stole the show in Australia.