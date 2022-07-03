India vs England: Rohit Sharma out of isolation after testing negative

Rohit, set to lead India in the T20I and ODI series against England, will now be available for the series, getting underway on July 7th. The first match of the T20 International series will be held in Southampton on Thursday.

The 35-year-old India skipper tested positive during India's four-day warm-up game against Leceistershire. With Rohit unavailable, Jasprit Bumrah was named as stand-in skipper for the final Test, with Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy.

Giving an update on Rohit, a senior BCCI official told PTI, "Yes, Rohit has tested negative and as per medical protocols is now out of quarantine. However, he is not playing today's T20 warm-up game against Northamptonshire as he will need some recovery time and training ahead of first T20I.

As per medical protocol, any player, who is out of quarantine, needs to undergo mandatory cardiovascular tests to check the lung capacity and how it is functioning post COVID-19. The Indian team was desperate to play Rohit but he tested positive thrice before the game day and hence the selectors picked Bumrah as captain.

With the T20I series getting underway immediately after the Test match, the selectors picked two squads. While Rohit will lead the side from the first game of the white ball series, the likes of former skipper Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second game onwards.

India is first set to play a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series against hosts England.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Test series, India currently lead 2-1 and are on the brink of a historical win in England. A draw in the final match, which was rescheduled after covid 19 cases in the Indian camp, will seal India's series win.

