India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2: Adelaide Weather Forecast, Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

1. Adelaide Weather Forecast

The Adelaide weather radar tells us that the minimum temperature will be around 17 degrees with the needle going all the way up to the 24 degree mark. There are predictions for early morning showers and thunderstorms and the possibility of rain is pegged at 40 per cent for Thursday (November 10). But all those should pass by noon and we may just have a full match on our hands at the Adelaide Oval as the Southerly fanning across the city at around 20 kmph should drive the clouds away.

2. Adelaide Pitch report

Adelaide Oval pitch could be newly rolled and readied for the semifinal between India and England. Still it should retain the characteristics, balanced with both batters and bowlers finding their own moments. But generally, the batters will have a slight advantage here if they can cut through the initial enthusiasm of the bowlers. As the match goes on, the pitch may slightly slowdown and the batters can look at the square boundary for those quick runs rather at the long, straight fences.

3. Match scenario

Since it is the semis, it is straight scenario. Either India or England will go the final at MCG on November 13, and will face the winner of the first semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan, which takes place at Sydney.

4. Squads

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.