India vs England T20I Stats: Head To Head, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Most 100s -- All You Need To Know

By
Southampton, July 6: India will take on England in the first T20I at the Rose Bowl cricket stadium on Thursday (July 7).

India will be eager to bounce back from a Edgbaston Test setback while England will be eager to take more strides and start the three-match T20I series with a win.

India and England have shared a healthy rivalry in T20I cricket and it has produced some unforgettable moments like Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes off Stuart Broad.

In almost all likelihood the upcoming series too will not be different and here we are looking at the India vs England T20I records.

1. India vs England T20I Head to Head

India and England have played against each other in 19 T20Is. India have won 10 T20Is and England have managed wins in 9 matches.

2. India vs England T20 batting records

Highest total: India: 224/2 in 2021

Highest Total: England: 200/6 in 2007

Lowest Total: India: 120/9 in 2011

Lowest Total: England: 80 all out in 2012.

Most runs: India: Virat Kohli: 577

Most runs: England: Jos Buttler: 373

Highest Individual score: For India: KL Rahul: 101

Highest Individual score: For England: J Buttler: 83

Highest partnership: India: G Gambhir / V Sehwag: 136

Highest partnership: England: J Buttler / D Malan: 130

Most 6s: For India: Virat Kohli: 16

Most 6s: For England: Jason Roy: 18

3. India vs England T20 bowling records

Most wickets: For India: Yuzvendra Chahal: 12

Most wickets: For England: Chris Jordan: 10

Best bowling: India: Yuzvendra Chahal: 6/25

Best bowling: England: Jade Dernbach: 4/22

Best Economy rate: India: Yuvraj Singh: 5.43

Best Economy rate: England: Graeme Swann: 6.85

4. India vs England T20 records

Most dismissals (wk): India: MS Dhoni: 12

Most dismissals (wk): England: Craig Kieswetter: 6

Most catches: India: Virat Kohli: 9

Most catches: England: Stuart Broad, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan: 5

Most matches: India: Virat Kohli: 17

Most matches: England: Jos Buttler: 17

Most matches (Captain): India:V Kohli: 11

Most matches (Captain): England: E Morgan: 14

Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 13:01 [IST]
