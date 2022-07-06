India vs England T20I Stats: Head To Head, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Most 100s -- All You Need To Know

1. India vs England T20I Head to Head
India and England have played against each other in 19 T20Is. India have won 10 T20Is and England have managed wins in 9 matches.
2. India vs England T20 batting records
Highest total: India: 224/2 in 2021
Highest Total: England: 200/6 in 2007
Lowest Total: India: 120/9 in 2011
Lowest Total: England: 80 all out in 2012.
Most runs: India: Virat Kohli: 577
Most runs: England: Jos Buttler: 373
Highest Individual score: For India: KL Rahul: 101
Highest Individual score: For England: J Buttler: 83
Highest partnership: India: G Gambhir / V Sehwag: 136
Highest partnership: England: J Buttler / D Malan: 130
Most 6s: For India: Virat Kohli: 16
Most 6s: For England: Jason Roy: 18
3. India vs England T20 bowling records
Most wickets: For India: Yuzvendra Chahal: 12
Most wickets: For England: Chris Jordan: 10
Best bowling: India: Yuzvendra Chahal: 6/25
Best bowling: England: Jade Dernbach: 4/22
Best Economy rate: India: Yuvraj Singh: 5.43
Best Economy rate: England: Graeme Swann: 6.85
4. India vs England T20 records
Most dismissals (wk): India: MS Dhoni: 12
Most dismissals (wk): England: Craig Kieswetter: 6
Most catches: India: Virat Kohli: 9
Most catches: England: Stuart Broad, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan: 5
Most matches: India: Virat Kohli: 17
Most matches: England: Jos Buttler: 17
Most matches (Captain): India:V Kohli: 11
Most matches (Captain): England: E Morgan: 14