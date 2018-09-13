India Vs England: VVS Laxman feels Virat Kohli and Co. kept repeating mistakes on the tour

Team India's Report Card from England tour

"The Indian think-tank will, I am sure, introspect and look inwards in the aftermath of the series defeat. The one thing they will recognise is that they kept repeating mistakes -- allowing the tail to wag after making serious inroads into the top order, and not getting off to starts which is not the hallmark of the number one Test team of the world," wrote the former India top-order batsman.

The stylish Hyderabadi batsman said he was delighted to see the way KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant batted in the fourth innings of the final Test.

"I was delighted with the attitude of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in a daunting run-chase at The Oval.

"From a position of no hope, they batted with freedom and expressed themselves beautifully with some of the best stroke-making of the series. Both men needed the hundreds. Rahul had had a disappointing tour till that point, while Pant faded away a little since his promising Trent Bridge debut. Their conviction and positivity is something India should take heart from."

Highlighting the difference in the attitudes of both the teams, Laxman said the English raised their game whenever required but the tourists failed to encash the opportunities, except Trent Bridge.

"India had their opportunities, but except in Trent Bridge, they didn't take them. By contrast, England raised their game a notch or two when it counted the most. The manner in which they (England) bounced back in Southampton after the Trent Bridge hammering, and in the intensity with which they approached the dead rubber at the Oval, is something India must seek to emulate," he added further.

Laxman, who has often been hailed as one of India's finest middle-order batsmen overseas, regretted Indians failed in forcing a draw in the final session of the final Test.

"India could have looked for a draw in the immediacy of Rahul's dismissal, but they kept going for the target till Pant was around like they had done in Adelaide in 2014 in Virat's first Test as captain. That is the character of this team -- to strive for a result, no matter what. Their shot at redemption will come later in the year in Australia," he signed off.